Eli Miranda said he's always had a love of antiques.
"Yard sales, estate sales, auctions, you name it, I like to go there," he said. "I like to buy things. I like to look at them."
Miranda and his wife Yannelly Salgado have been buying and selling antiques for many years. Together with their daughter Maki Miranda they opened the Dalton Antique Market at 330 S. Hamilton St. in downtown about six months ago.
"We've had a lot of compliments on our things over the years, and we thought it was time to do something like this," said Eli Miranda. "Every piece is different, and we always have something new."
Maki Miranda said they currently have a number of unique and hard-to-find items in stock.
"We have an antique circa 1920s Hollywood Regency-era woman torchiere floor lamp by Arp, one antique Swiss cylinder in-laid flame mahogany music box from 1880, a highly desirable mid-century modern Maurizio Tempestini bronze brutalist table lamp, a highly collectible Louis Vuitton trunk for shoes and more," she said.
She said business has been good.
"Some days are slower than others," she said. "But we've developed a lot of loyal customers, and more people are discovering us every day. We think we bring something new and something different to Dalton, especially to downtown Dalton."
She said they try to display the items in an attractive manner.
"This store is more curated than some other stores," she said. "We put a lot of thought into what we have and how it is displayed. It's not just a lot of things that are placed just anywhere. We try to make it look good. We try to make it look nice. We want people to be able to walk in and see something and be able to envision how it will look in their house. We want to inspire them."
Eli Miranda said just as he and his family search for items from across the Southeast, they have customers coming from across the region to shop at their store.
"We have people coming from Nashville, Knoxville, Atlanta, Miami, South Carolina, North Carolina," he said.
And if customers are looking for something they don't have, Maki Miranda said they'll try to find it.
"If there is something that someone wants, they can let us know and when we are out searching for more things we can look for that," she said. "We go to the best antique markets."
Eli Miranda credits Maki with helping them move into vintage clothes.
"My daughter is doing a lot of business with clothes," he said. "She's helping us connect to more young people. She handles our social media."
The store can be found on Facebook and Instagram.
Salgado makes sure the window displays are always fresh and attractive.
"We have people coming by to take photos of the windows," she said. "And when they see what we have inside, they will often come inside and shop. If we can catch their eye, they want to find out more."
The store is open Monday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.