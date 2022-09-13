After the demolition of the city-owned parking deck in downtown Dalton, 76 parking spaces underneath the deck have reopened.
“We are going to monitor that parking lot about every other day and see how much it is utilized,” said City Administrator Andrew Parker. “We want to gather that data to see if a new parking deck is warranted.”
Parker updated members of the City Council recently on the status of the parking deck and other projects during a meeting of the city Finance Committee, which is composed of the council members.
The city closed the parking deck, which is at the intersection of Crawford and Hamilton streets, in June after a Public Works employee who was part of a crew doing routine maintenance on the deck noticed problems with one of the beams.
A report by Wallace Design Collective, an Atlanta engineering firm, detailed numerous issues with the parking deck including shearing cracks on one of the beams, spalling of the concrete and water damage to connecting cables.
After receiving the report, the council members voted to tear down the parking deck.
The council members have discussed building a new parking deck on that site, next to the Burr Performing Arts Park, if the demand for parking is strong enough.
Aquatics centerParker said a survey has been completed of the area next to the Dalton Convention Center where the city plans to build an aquatics center.
“We haven’t received that yet, but we expect to receive it shortly and will review it,” he said.
The $23 million aquatics center is expected to have a 50-meter, competition-sized swimming pool as well as a 25-yard by 25-yard multipurpose pool that could be used for physical therapy. The city will keep the outdoor pool at the John Davis Recreation Center, which is in James Brown Park.
The aquatics center is expected to include spectator seating for about 900 as well as a separate seating area with approximately 500 seats for swimmers. The council members have said the aquatics center will host swimming competitions for local schools as well as swimming classes and recreational swimming. City officials also hope it will host regional USA Swimming events.
Plans call for the competition pool to have a Myrtha stainless steel pool liner, which is said to create a very “fast pool.”
Parker said he expects work on the project to start in the second quarter of 2023 and to be finished in late 2024 or early 2025.
He said Counsilman-Hunsaker, a national aquatics center planning and consulting firm, has been meeting with various groups “looking at all possible uses, all possible streams of revenue.”
“We’ll have the schools, the coaches, the CCAC (Carpet Capital Aquatics Club),” he said. “The gentleman from Counsilman said he thinks this will be a great success because of our access to I-75 and the strength of our swim club. We’ve got 150 swimmers, which he said for a community our size is a lot.”
John Davis Recreation Center“Last month, we received two proposals to serve as the contractor-at-risk,” Parker said about the renovation of the John Davis Recreation Center.
A contractor-at-risk agrees to deliver a project to the city at a maximum price.
Parker said he will bring contract proposals for the contractor-at-risk to the council members at their Monday, Sept. 19, meeting.
The $4.1 million renovation will be funded from the 2020 Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax (SPLOST). Plans call for a complete renovation of the 1986 portion of the building, which includes all of the administrative offices and the conference and assembly space upstairs.
The rec center was built in three stages. The original section was built in 1957. In 1963 the building was expanded with a gym and additional office space.
In 1986 the city added more office space and programming areas.
Plans call for a new gym where the current gym is as well as a new entrance and lobby, a new locker room for lifeguards at the outdoor pool and renovation of the pool equipment area.
Parker said he expects the work to start in February or March 2023 and be completed by January 2024.
Mill Creek GreenwayParker said the city recently had a pre-bid meeting for the Mill Creek Greenway and four contractors interested in doing the project showed up. Bids on the project are due Sept. 20.
The greeenway will be a walking and biking trail from Eagle Walk trail to the trail around Haig Mill Lake Park.
The Eagle Walk at Mill Creek, a half-mile walking and biking trail just off Chattanooga Avenue that runs parallel to Mill Creek, was constructed as an Eagle Scout project about eight years ago.
The projected cost of the new project is $1.4 million.
Parker said he expects $250,000 of that will come from private donations.
