Dalton area residents react to Trump's positive COVID-19 test

"I'm afraid to say that now," said Dalton resident Grace Hixon. "The virus. Those wildfires (in California). Now, the president getting the virus. Every time I think this year can't get crazier, it does."
Dalton area residents reacted Friday to the announcement by President Donald Trump that he and first lady Melania Trump have tested positive for the new coronavirus (COVID-19). The White House later confirmed that several Trump staffers have also tested positive for COVID-19 and that the president has "mild symptoms."
"You don't wish that on anyone, especially the president," said Dalton City Council member Gary Crews. "I know that he will get the best medical care possible. But it's still not good to hear. I really hope that he and the first lady pull through this without any major complications."
Whitfield County Republican Party Chairman Dianne Putnam said she was "very saddened" by the announcement.
"But I know he has so many people praying for him," she said. "They are praying for the Lord to heal him and to heal the first lady. I hope that something positive will come from this and more people will become more serious about their health."
State Rep. Kasey Carpenter, R-Dalton, said he wasn't shocked by the announcement.
"He's out on the campaign trail seeing a lot of folks," he said.
Trump will have to remain in quarantine for at least 14 days. With just over 30 days left until the presidential election, and early voting already underway, what impact will that have on the election?
"Nothing seems to have moved the needle so far," said Dalton Mayor David Pennington. "I don't think this will either. I don't think there are a lot of truly undecided voters out there. People pretty much know who they are going to vote for."
Putnam said she doesn't think being off the campaign trail will hurt Trump's chances for reelection.
"I don't think he is going to lose support," she said.
Crews said Trump's health and his advanced age, 74, and Democratic nominee Joe Biden's even greater age, 77, might make people pay more attention to the vice presidential candidates than is typical in a presidential election.
Trump has generally flouted his own government's recommendation that people wear masks in public to reduce the spread of COVID-19. During Tuesday's presidential debate, he mocked Biden for often wearing a mask.
"I don’t wear a mask like him,” Trump said. “Every time you see him, he’s got a mask."
Trump and his entourage at the debate reportedly refused to wear masks even though they were a requirement in the venue that hosted it.
Biden and his wife Jill reported they tested negative for COVID-19 on Friday.
Will Trump's testing positive convince others who haven't been wearing masks in public to now wear them?
"I don't think so," said Pennington. "I think people have pretty much dug into their positions on wearing a mask. I think for a lot of folks it has become more of a political statement."
Crews said he doesn't think it will cause many people to change their behavior.
"I think we ought to encourage wearing masks, but I think we ought to encourage proper wearing of masks, not just covering your face," he said. "You know that if you wear your clothes day after day, they are going to get dirty. You know you've got to change them regularly and wash them. I wonder sometimes how often people change and clean their masks. I wonder if we really know how long we should wear them."
