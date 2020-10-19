Dalton area Trump supporters to hold car parade Tuesday night

Hali Cheyene says she feels like she's part of a "silent majority" that supports President Donald Trump.
"I don't think our voices are heard, but we are here, and we want to let others know they aren't alone," she said.
She and Jon Langford, president of Dalton's Burnin' Rubber Car Club, noticed that across the country Trump supporters have been organizing car parades to show their support, and they decided to put one together for Dalton. It is scheduled for Tuesday night at 6:30. Streets expected to be included are Walnut, Thornton and Glenwood avenues.
Cheyene says she and Langford plan to meet at 5:30 p.m. at the Walmart Neighborhood Market at 98 W. Walnut Ave. She said anyone who wants to show their support for Trump can meet them there and take part. At press time, 170 people had indicated on a Facebook page that they will be taking part and almost 700 said they were interested.
City of Dalton Communications Director Bruce Frazier said the group does not have a parade permit, so the city will not be blocking off any streets for the event. He said anyone taking part in the event "will be required to abide by all traffic laws and city ordinances just like all other motorists on the road at any time."
Another Trump car parade is scheduled for Sunday, Nov. 1, at 2:30 p.m. It will start near the Whitfield County Republican Party headquarters at 515 Benjamin Way. Whitfield County GOP Chairman Dianne Putnam said it is not an official Republican Party event but organizers are meeting there because it is a convenient site.
