Dalton area veterans, elected officials react to chaos in Afghanistan

Heartache. Sadness. Anger.
Those are among the emotions some local veterans of the War in Afghanistan say they have felt watching televised images from that nation during the last several days.
Dalton native Shannon Bearfield, a veteran of both Iraq and Afghanistan, said what hit her the hardest was the video of Afghans clinging to the tires of a C-17 military airplane as it took off from the Kabul airport and two falling to the ground as the plane ascended.
"I can't imagine how that aircrew must have felt," she said. "I was an aircrew member on an KC-135 and watching that mentally put me right back into the cockpit. This will undoubtedly haunt them for the rest of their lives."
Bearfield said since she left the Air Force more than a decade ago she has "asked every sitting president and presidential candidate to pull our troops out of Iraq and Afghanistan."
"Well, I got what I asked for, and now I'm sorry," she said. "I was wrong. I'm not afraid to admit that. Twenty years is nowhere near enough time to get that area to where the government and military and society are self-sustaining."
She said the U.S. made a mistake training the Afghan National Army to operate the same way the U.S. military does.
"The American military depends on air power, and these countries don't have the air power we do," she said. "We aren't teaching them to be sustainable. We need to teach them to rely on their strengths, not our strengths."
Dalton native Johnny "Joey" Jones said he has a friend who is a former Afghan translator who is now a U.S. citizen.
"He is a target, and now he can't get his family here, and that is troublesome for him," said Jones, a retired Marine Corps staff sergeant who lost both legs below the knee in Afghanistan and who is a contributor for Fox News.
Jones said he isn't surprised the Taliban swept the country so swiftly.
"This was a foregone conclusion when we left Bagram (Airfield) last month the way we did," he said. "We left Bagram in the middle of the night shutting off the power and not telling the Afghan commander. That crippled a large portion of the Afghan army. That telegraphed to the Taliban how we intended to leave, and it telegraphed just how weak the Afghan National Army was."
Whitfield County native Shaun Holmes served in the Army in Afghanistan. He said his thoughts right now are "with the American citizens in Afghanistan who can't get to the Kabul airport. I am afraid because I know what the Taliban is capable of."
"I don't want to focus on the politics of it all because that's not going to help anyone right now," he said.
U.S. Sen. Jon Ossoff, D-Ga., said he is working to help Georgians and all U.S. citizens in need of evacuation from Afghanistan by launching a new email hotline to connect them with U.S. State Department resources: afg-evac@ossoff.senate.gov.
Dalton State College political science professor Ken Ellinger said he supports bringing American troops home but not the way it has been done.
"We should have anticipated that the Taliban would roll through the country as fast as they have done," he said. "We should have evacuated Americans and other Westerners and our Afghan allies well before this point. There's no question this is a stain on the Biden administration."
Ellinger said the images on television and the failure of the U.S. to protect its allies in Afghanistan will make it harder for the United States to receive similar cooperation in the future.
"They have every right to wonder whether they should cooperate with America when we find ourselves in these situations in the future," he said. "Maybe the answer is not to get into these situations if we can avoid it."
U.S. Sen. Raphael Warnock, D-Ga., said he is "deeply saddened by the evolving situation in Afghanistan, which is painful on so many levels, and for so many people."
“My heart goes out to everyone seeking security in this tumultuous moment, and the federal government must prioritize getting to safety Americans and our allies, especially Afghan citizens who fought beside our men and women in uniform," he said.
U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Rome, who represents Whitfield and Murray counties, called President Joe Biden "a fool."
She posted on social media that "The Taliban is in full control and ISIS is there as well."
"Over $1 trillion in spending, over 2,000 Americans lives lost, and over 20,000 injured and maimed over the last 18 years for absolutely nothing," she wrote. "My love and support goes out to all of our military members and veterans of Afghanistan, and also especially to any family who lost a loved one. God Bless our Gold Star families."
