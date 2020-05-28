Dalton Area's unemployment rate soars to 20.5%; highest ever

The Dalton Area's unemployment rate soared to 20.5% in April, setting an all-time high, the state Department of Labor reported Thursday.
The Dalton Area, which is a Metropolitan Statistical Area (MSA), is Murray and Whitfield counties.
Due to the effects of the new coronavirus (COVID-19), all MSAs throughout the state saw "a dramatic incline in initial claims along with most major sectors," according to the labor department.
In Dalton, the unemployment rate increased some 15.3 percentage points last month. In April 2019, the unemployment rate was 4.1%. In March, the jobless rate was 5.2%.
In Northwest Georgia, the unemployment rate jumped in April to 13.3%, up from 3.1% in April 2019. Northwest Georgia includes Bartow, Catoosa, Chattooga, Dade, Fannin, Floyd, Gilmer, Gordon, Haralson, Murray, Paulding, Pickens, Polk, Walker and Whitfield counties.
Georgia's unemployment rate is 11.9%. The national jobless rate is 14.7%.
“Although we are seeing all-time high unemployment rates across a majority of the state, we are continuing to work with employers on effective strategies to get Georgians back to work in both a safe and economically efficient way,” State Labor Commissioner Mark Butler said in a press release.
The number of unemployment claims went up by 695% in April, "which directly correlated with the number of temporary and potentially permanent layoffs associated with COVID-19," according to the labor department. When compared to April 2019, claims were up by about 1,934%.
Dalton ended April with 59,100 jobs. That number decreased by 6,300 from March to April and was down by 7,700 when compared to this time last year.
The labor force increased in April by 1,657 and ended the month with 60,269. That number is up 1,337 when compared to April 2019.
Dalton finished the month with 47,923 employed residents. That number decreased by 7,669 over the month and is down by 8,569 when compared to the same time a year ago.
Employ Georgia, the GDOL’s online job listing service at employgeorgia.com, showed about 502 active job postings in metro Dalton for April.
