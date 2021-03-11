Dalton Arts Project is pleased present the Dalton Dance Company in its spring dance concert “Together” on Friday, March 19, at 7:30 p.m.; Saturday, March 20 at 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.; and Sunday, March 21, at 2 p.m. at the Colonnade Center theater.
Over 80 dancers will participate in this rich program of passion, innovation and athleticism. This high-energy dance concert of hip-hop, jazz, contemporary, ballet and tap techniques, fun and inspirational music, and lots of special technical effects explores how we have survived this past year by helping each other and dancing “Together.”
Eleven young men will join the dancers in a new partner piece “I Can’t Dance” created by Jo Beth Thompson. Other choreographers including Atlanta-based hip-hop dancer Lance Washington, Dalton Arts Project director Berrien Long, Lori Beth Eicholtz, Bettye Jo Wilson, Ryann Ellis, Emily Stephens, Emma Lively and Emery Edgeman have set original ballet, jazz, contemporary and hip-hop dances for the performers.
Dancers include: Abby Adams, Emma Rose Bagby, Reese Brown, Sophia Creswell, Mia Gale, Parker Jones, Maddie King, Emma Lively, Paige Manahan, Drew Patton, Iris Putnam, Dori Reynolds, Reese Reynolds, Emma Ridley, Addie Simmons, Madeline Skojac, Aidan Stacy, Emily Stephens, Emma Grace Tillman, Maddie Whittle, Rayna Wilson, Emma Kate Woods, Sophia Bagby, Rylei Brown, Katherine Brownlee, Makayla Byrd, Mylinh Carroll, Meredith Dilbeck, Sara Kate Elrod, Caroline Fox, Sarah Gordy, Anna Lee Grafe, Ella Helton, Addison Hester, Sara Grace Jones, Josie Kyer, Lele Lama, Banks Land, Shipley Maret, Mia Martinez, Claire Miller, Olivia Mitchell, Chrisaren Parker, Lena Riggle, Kenley Roberts, Ava White, Kinsey Woodson, Maddie Breeden, Caroline Caputi, Emery Edgeman, Lilly Grafe, Caroline Hogshead, Lanier Land, Ava Grace Parkinson, Allee Phillips, Lucy Tatum, Ryleigh Albright, Rebekah Bridges, Brynlee Burch, Mia Cervantes, Lucy Hester, Madeline Hudson, Lynlee Lewis, Addison Manis, Sydney Pressley, Ella Rose, Jayla Smith, Kamryn Stancill, Mabel Taylor, Sophie Webb, Morgan Dempsey, Hailey Grace Hughes, Blake Hammontree, Parker Eicholtz, John Frank Patterson, Brock Johnson, Christian Owen, Jonah Paniagua, Carter Reynolds, Ethan Hill, Ryan Hulsey, Reece McCoy and Tate Anderson.
The senior dancers — Abby Adams, Emma Rose Bagby, Reese Brown, Maddie King, Paige Manahan, Iris Putnam, Dori Reynolds, Reese Reynolds, Madeline Skojac, Emily Stephens and Emma Kate Woods — will perform a special farewell dance, “Take Me with You,” choreographed by Eicholtz for their friends and families.
Due to social distancing guidelines, tickets are available only for cast members’ families, but there will be free livestreaming at DaltonToday.com. For more information, call (706) 529-5664 or connect with us on Facebook and Instagram.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.