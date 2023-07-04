Mitchell B. Snyder of The Minor Firm in Dalton received the Award of Achievement for Service to the Public, presented by the Young Lawyers Division of the State Bar of Georgia during its annual meeting on June 9.
The award is presented to young lawyers who lead the charge in service to the communities where they live and work.
The Young Lawyers Division is composed of approximately 10,000 lawyers admitted to the State Bar of Georgia who are 36 years old or younger or who have been admitted to their first bar no more than five years.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.