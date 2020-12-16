Dalton Board of Education achieves Exemplary School Board Status

The Dalton Board of Education has been awarded the status of 2020 Exemplary School Board from the Georgia School Boards Association. This is the first year the board has received recognition and it is the highest award given to school boards by the association.
"Our team is honored to achieve this status from GSBA," said Board Chair Matt Evans. "We decided to pursue this recognition last year simply to reflect what our staff does every day for our students. They are the epitome of exemplary."
The recognition program is designed to showcase best practices in school governance and leadership. GSBA recognizes good school board governance to foster educational community cultures in order to advance student learning and achievement.
"I'm very proud of our board members as they are very deserving of this honor," said Tim Scott, superintendent for Dalton Public Schools. "Each member of this board is committed to leading our school district with integrity, commitment and a focus on what's best for students and that is demonstrated in their interactions with each other and with our community."
The GSBA Governance Team Program was developed by Georgia superintendents and board members based on the state board of education's standards for effective governance to recognize exemplary leadership. Boards across the states may be recognized in one of three levels including quality, distinguished and exemplary. The Board Recognition Program requires a high level of commitment from school boards and members.
The ultimate goal is to provide a platform based on governance standards which challenges boards but creates a culture of success for students and communities.
Exemplary boards must have achieved at the highest levels in eight areas of performance including strategic planning; the incorporation of the Georgia Vision Project's recommendations into the strategic plan; governance team self-assessment; superintendent evaluation; local board training requirement completion; board of education and school district accreditation; board member ethics; and fiscal responsibility.
