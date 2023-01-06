The Dalton Board of Education meets Monday at 6 p.m. in the council chambers in City Hall.
The school board members are scheduled to vote on whether to renew the school system's status as fiscal agent for the Dalton-Whitfield Family Connection, which brings together local agencies to improve outcomes for children and families.
Dalton Public Schools Chief of Staff Pat Holloway said Family Connection is "funded through a state grant from the (George) Department of Human Services and does not maintain the personnel or expertise to manage its own financial accounting."
"Dalton Public Schools maintains a separate accounting for this organization as a service to the organization," she said. "This is not a new agreement as we have been the fiscal agent for years (I'm not sure how long). This is also the standard operating procedure for most of the family connections organizations throughout Georgia."
The local Family Connection is one of the organizers of the annual Teen Maze, which presents students with scenarios and consequences related to underage drinking, driving under the influence, drug abuse, teen pregnancy and more.
The school board members are scheduled to receive a financial report for December and a report from the administration.
The school board members will hold a work session at 4:30 p.m. at the same location. They will go over items on the meeting agenda, discuss board norms and protocols, and discuss accreditation.
