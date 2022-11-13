The Dalton Board of Education meets Monday at 6:30 p.m. in the auditorium of City Park School at 405 School St. The board members are scheduled to receive a financial report for October and a report from the administration.
The board members will hold a work session at 5 p.m. at the same location. The board members will go over items on the meeting agenda as well as receive a report on the school system's phonics reading instruction program.
