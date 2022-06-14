The Dalton Police Department will continue to work with Dalton Public Schools to evaluate safety procedures, and "we'll be at (a) safety conference next week" to hear ideas from experts in the field, said Cliff Cason, Dalton's chief of police. The police department will also have enhanced police presence — beyond designated school resource officers (SROs) — at schools early in the 2022-23 school year to assuage parental concerns, and will conduct additional training this summer with Dalton Public Schools staff members "to enhance what we're doing" already.