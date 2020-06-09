Dalton Board of Education names two new schools

The Dalton Board of Education selected names for two schools that will open for the 2021-22 academic year during a meeting Monday night. The school for students in grades eight and nine will be Dalton Junior High, while the magnet school for students in grades 10-12 will be The Dalton Academy.
While there was clear consensus among board members for the former, the latter name required plenty of discussion, and "we had lots of conversations with constituents," said Matt Evans, chairman of the Board of Education. A tag line for The Dalton Academy will be settled upon later, but emphasizing that it's "a high school for service, leadership and entrepreneurship" has broad support among board members and Superintendent Tim Scott.
Settling on a name was the first step in establishing a marketing strategy and branding campaign for the magnet school, said Christina Siebold, a partner and senior strategist with consultant Q Strategies. Now, they can create a logo, branded assets and a marketing campaign; recruit a community ambassador team and influencer network for social media; and select a mascot.
Siebold suggested mascot options in keeping with the system's big cat theme, such as Lynx, Puma, Leopard, ThunderCats or RedCats.
The mascot will ultimately be a decision made by a student group in consultation with The Dalton Academy's principal, Scott said: "The mascot is not something the (school) board will vote on."
Siebold is aiming for two-way communication in marketing The Dalton Academy, where families seek information about the magnet school from Dalton Public Schools, rather than the school system only blasting out information to the public.
The goal is not to "convince" everyone The Dalton Academy should be their school, she said. Instead, the idea is to "match" students with the magnet school if it's right for them.
"We feel really good about where you're at right now," she said. "Feedback from surveys is very encouraging."
In surveys of 300-plus parents of students in grades six-nine, 128 respondents were somewhat or very likely to send their children to The Dalton Academy, while another 20% were open to the idea but needed more information, she said. For 1,200 students in grades six-nine, nearly half (537) were somewhat or very likely to attend the magnet school, with another 400 students interested in more information.
"These are some pretty remarkable numbers to start from," she said. "It's a good platform to start this process."
Q Strategies utilized focus groups, small groups and mass surveys to collect more than 3,500 data points in examining community feelings, and they learned that Dalton High School is held in "high esteem" as an "institution of excellence," she said. However, among both parents and students, the one drawback is its size, particularly class sizes, which provides an opening for The Dalton Academy, which will be a more intimate setting.
Some specific career pathways, some of which "have not been seen here before," are another allure of the magnet school, she said. Teachers will also play a pivotal role in whether students attend The Dalton Academy, especially for students who have already established mentor-mentee relationships with educators.
Q Strategies learned that athletics are considered a core experience for students, even those not directly involved in sports, she said. Particularly with football, students feel deep connections.
In order to attract students to The Dalton Academy, individual attention from educators and pathways will have to be emphasized, she said.
"Video engagement is going to be critical," as will robust virtual and in-person open houses and webinars, with the online options especially important in a community that has so many diverse work schedules.
