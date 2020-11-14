Dalton Board of Education restores pay to employees

The Dalton Board of Education voted unanimously Monday to restore pay that school system employees lost when Dalton Public Schools adopted a 2020-21 calendar earlier this year that included two furlough days.
"We're excited to do this," said Matt Evans, chairman of the board. "This is money really well spent, (in) my opinion."
This summer — due to economic uncertainty wrought by the new coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic — the board opted to reduce the staff work calendar for the 2020-21 academic year from 190 days to 188, saving an estimated $600,000. However, at that time, multiple board members indicated they'd be willing to make changes later in the year, depending on circumstances, and the school system's finances haven’t been quite as bleak as feared.
The school board can always make adjustments to the budget later in the year, if necessary, and often has, especially as more information is revealed in the fall and winter, Palmer Griffin, the board's vice chairman, said at that time, noting, "This is a living document."
Though the two days off for staff, Feb. 12 and May 27, 2021, will remain, employees will be paid their full salaries, Mendy Woods, chief human resources officer for Dalton Public Schools, explained Monday. Restoring that pay to employees will cost Dalton Public Schools roughly $650,000.
Because of all the extra work teachers and staff have done already this year, from teaching both virtually and in classrooms, to staying up late at night answering questions from students and parents, as well as the stress of trying to do their jobs during a pandemic, including enforcing the system's mask mandate and emphasis on social distancing, it seemed only fair to restore pay for the two days that were going to be furlough days, Evans said.
"Many of our staff are working way more than they have ever worked" during this "crazy, unprecedented year, but I hope this (gesture) shows we're doing our part as a board to encourage them," he said.
Ionization and COVID-19
Also during Monday's meeting, the board approved spending $600,000 from ESPLOST (Education Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax) V for heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) ionization at several schools. The ionization improvements are earmarked for schools that haven't already received the upgrades: Blue Ridge School, Park Creek School, Roan School, the original part of Dalton Middle School and the addition at Dalton High School.
Since Rusty Lount joined Dalton Public Schools eight years ago, he's made a point of installing ionization air cleaners on HVAC units at the schools where his department performs renovations, the director of operations explained in August. Among other benefits, they improve air quality, eliminate foul odors and are easier on air filters, but this technology is also ideal for stopping COVID-19.
The combination of ionization and ultraviolet (UV) light "can kill the pathogens," he added. "These are great products, and I do see the benefits."
The ionization is "part of our COVID-19 response, but it's not strictly" about that, Griffin said Monday. "It will serve us for years down the road, as well."
The system is also planning to "pilot" student desk shields as protection from COVID-19, and "if we want to take this much more extensively, we may bring this back to" the board at a later date for funding, said Theresa Perry, the system's chief financial officer. "We just got them last week."
Roughly 80% of the system's students are now attending classes in person, meaning nearly 1,600 students remain completely virtual, said Superintendent Tim Scott. "Positive tests remain low, a positive for us, and schools are doing an excellent job of wearing masks and doing the best they can to social distance."
All students can continue to enjoy free meals through the end of the 2020-21 academic year, as well, the U.S. Department of Agriculture recently announced, Perry said. Previously, the USDA had extended free meals through the end of 2020 for all students.
Baseball field
The board approved $100,000 from ESPLOST V for improvements to Dalton High School's baseball field.
Drainage issues must be addressed there, and "it needs some sand and another soil layer," Perry said. Work should be completed in time for the spring's season.
It "doesn't drain well (and) actually ponds when it rains heavily," Lount explained in September. "We've got to deal with this, (because) we need to make it safer for athletes."
It's "a player safety issue," Evans said Monday.
