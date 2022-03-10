As Dalton Board of Education members consider the next school year’s budget during their annual budget retreat March 18, they’ll weigh requests from the school system’s Human Resources Department to incentivize new teachers to work for Dalton Public Schools.
“We’ll be requesting signing bonuses for hard-to-fill” teaching positions — special education, foreign languages and secondary math and science — in the fiscal year 2023 budget, Mendy Woods, chief human resources officer, said Monday. The request will be for signing bonuses of $1,500.
The 2023 fiscal year starts July 1 of this year. The Dalton Board of Education typically votes on a final budget for the fiscal year each June.
Woods would also like to be able to offer moving expenses of a to-be-determined amount for those moving from more than 100 miles away, as “we haven’t had that many” recently move from such a distance, she said. Woods and others are still debating a figure “that would be fair.”
“Maybe it would be $2,000,” but more research will be required, said Superintendent Tim Scott. “I don’t know what it would be.”
Signing bonuses and paying moving expenses could “give us a little bit of an edge in competition with other school” systems, and that’s important, as “there are not as many candidates out there as there used to be,” with fewer students enrolled in schools of education at colleges and universities, as well, Woods said. “We feel that” shortage.
“In general, people are not choosing teaching as a profession” as much as they once did, with elementary education now a “shortage area for the first time,” according to Sharon Hixon, dean of the School of Education at Dalton State College. It’s a “crisis for us.”
“It’s hard to find math and science teachers” in particular, added Hixon. Often, students who major in math or science are “lured away by bigger paychecks” in more lucrative fields than education.
Woods would also like the school board members to consider stipends — amount to be determined — for new teacher mentors, she said.
“We have a teacher mentor program in every school, and it would be nice to offer them a little something extra” for their additional time and effort mentoring new teachers.
Woods and others from the school system continue to visit recruitment fairs at colleges and universities and advertise jobs online, as well as through social media, she said. Dalton Public Schools also hosted a recruitment fair Saturday at Hammond Creek Middle School, which drew about 70 and “was overall a good day.”
This summer, new teachers in Dalton Public Schools can benefit from a three-week camp where they’ll tutor students in the morning each day, then be mentored by experienced teachers in the afternoon, said Laura Orr, chief academic officer. The first week will be dedicated to literacy, the second to math, and the third to “project-based experiences.”
That third week will benefit from the location at Brookwood School, with its easy access to Lakeshore Park, she said.
“They can go there and do projects.”
Last summer, Dalton Public Schools offered a similar camp, but it was only for one week.
More than 40 teachers were involved with Cat Camp, several of whom had recently joined Dalton Public Schools, and those educators were paired with veterans, according to Orr. Each afternoon, educators reflected on the morning instruction session and planned lessons for the following morning, excellent practice for the school year that started in early August, as those teachers were “able to hit the ground running.”
Last summer, rising third-graders and rising fifth-graders at Roan School and rising second-graders and rising fourth-graders at Park Creek School learned in small groups of about five students, so personal attention was a hallmark of Cat Camp, according to Orr. Students were identified through data results as needing additional math or literacy development.
Dalton Public Schools also continues to emphasize early learning and literacy by offering 17 prekindergarten classes, “a lot for a district our size,” Orr said. That equates to “about half of” the students that will be in kindergarten in Dalton Public Schools the following year, and it’s “huge for early literacy.”
“There are districts three times our size that have fewer prekindergarten classes than we do,” Scott said.
Scott receives awardScott recently received the 2022 Outstanding Leadership in School/Community Relations Award from the Georgia School Public Relations Association, according to Pat Holloway, chief of staff for Dalton Public Schools. This award recognizes an individual, other than those directly responsible for a public relations program, who has proven himself or herself to be a leader in using effective school/community relations to build support for public education in his or her community.
Scott is a “true advocate for public education and community relations” who prioritizes communication, said Holloway. He “listens and learns about perceptions and concerns” individuals may have through his establishment of Teacher, Parent and Student Advisory Councils, then works to address those concerns.
