Dalton Building Authority agrees to issue bonds for SPLOST projects

Members of the Dalton Building Authority board voted 5-0 on Friday to approve a resolution to issue up to $26.5 million in bonds to pay for a number of items that will be funded by the Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax (SPLOST) that Whitfield County voters approved in June.
City Attorney Gandi Vaughn told board members that city property taxpayers would assume no liability for the bonds. He said the city will receive an issuing fee for the bonds. The exact amount will depend on the terms of the bonds.
Whitfield County Administrator Mark Gibson said Thursday that county officials wanted a bond to finance the Tier 1 SPLOST projects (repairs at the courthouse and jail), as well as construction of the planned Riverbend Park, near Southeast Whitfield High School; renovations to Westside Park, including adding two turf/soccer fields and resurfacing of the Miracle Field, a special turf field for baseball for those with special needs; and retiring the bond indebtedness on Fire Station 12.
“These are the major projects the bond will cover,” he wrote in an email.
The four-year SPLOST is expected to raise $66 million and will start collections on Oct. 1. A SPLOST is a 1% sales tax on most goods sold in the county.
Without a bond or bonds, county officials would have to wait for the money to come in from the SPLOST to start the projects. The bonds will borrow against that revenue to allow the projects to be started more quickly.
Gibson noted that the citizens committee formed last year to advise local officials on the SPLOST “designated all projects, and they were not changed by the Board of Commissioners. Additionally, it was the general opinion of that committee, as well as the Board of Commissioners, that the cost of inflation for the projects would far outweigh any bond interest paid on these projects as well as the rising construction costs that would otherwise have been paid a few years down the road if the projects were not financed.”
Gibson also noted that it was the general opinion of the SPLOST committee members that projects should begin as soon as possible as that is what they believed taxpayers and voters expect.
The city will go into the bond market seeking buyers for the bonds. When terms have been reached with the buyers, those will come before the Dalton Building Authority board for a vote. Vaughn said that should take three to four weeks.
The county went to the Dalton Building Authority for the bonds because it has the authority to issue bonds and the county doesn't. The city is also the beneficiary of SPLOST dollars.
