The City of Dalton Building Authority meets Thursday at 10 a.m. in the second floor conference room at Dalton City Hall (300 W. Waugh St.) to consider a resolution transferring ownership of the Dalton Convention Center to the Northwest Georgia Trade and Convention Center Authority.
The resolution would transfer the title of the Dalton Convention Center from the Dalton Building Authority to the Northwest Georgia Trade and Convention Center Authority. This is a procedural move that should have happened when the city and county paid off the bonds for the convention center several years ago, according to Dalton Mayor David Pennington.
The meeting is open to the public.
