National Arbor Day is celebrated in late April but Georgia's Arbor Day is always the third Friday in February because this is the best time of year to plant a tree in the Peach State. That doesn't always make for the most pleasant celebrations, though, as Dalton's Arbor Day celebration was once again marked with chilly, windy weather.
"This is the best time of the year to plant trees," said Chris Stearns, the chairman of Dalton's Tree Board, before adding with a laugh, "and it's also the coldest time of the year to plant trees. I don’t think we’ve ever had a warm (Arbor Day celebration)."
The 2023 Arbor Day celebration took place at Haig Mill Lake Park. Staff from Dalton's Public Works Department planted a new Nuttall oak tree near one of the gazebos as part of the observance. Seedlings for other trees were given away to people who attended the event to be planted at their homes, and Seth Hawkins, a program coordinator from the Georgia Forestry Commission, gave tips on how best to plant them.
"Arbor Day is a day to observe, appreciate and plant trees, and it’s seen as a day of optimism for the planet. Most holidays celebrate something that has already happened, but it’s worth remembering Arbor Day represents a hope for the future," Stearns said. "The single act planting a tree represents a belief the tree will grow to provide us with clean air and water, cooling shade and habitat for wildlife, healthier communities and endless natural beauty — all for a better tomorrow."
As part of the ceremony, Dalton was honored with the designation of Tree City USA for the 33rd straight year. That puts Dalton among the oldest continuous recipients of the honor not just in the state but also the country. Dalton achieved the Tree City USA designation by meeting the program’s four requirements: forming a tree board, creating a tree care ordinance for the city, having an annual community forestry budget of at least $2 per capita and an annual Arbor Day observance and proclamation. The Tree City USA program is sponsored by the Arbor Day Foundation in partnership with the U.S. Forest Service and the National Association of State Foresters.
"Thirty-three continuous years with the Tree City USA program, that’s impressive. That means that even before us, way before us, there were people here that every year took the time to make sure that Tree City happened in this community,'" said Hawkins. "There are probably trees planted at that first Dalton Arbor Day in 1990 when the Tree Board was founded that are large trees that are casting shade in your community now."
"If you look at canopy study numbers — we had a statewide canopy study done — Whitfield County has lost some tree canopy," Hawkins said. "But with the city of Dalton the canopy has pretty much stood pat from ’09 to ’19. That says something, especially considering where you are situated. That speaks to your long-term commitment to trees."
Mayor David Pennington read a proclamation during the event to declare the day Arbor Day in the city:
"Whereas, the first Arbor Day was celebrated in 1872 in Nebraska as a special day for planting trees and it has grown to thousands of celebrations in communities across our nation each year; and
"Whereas, community partners, families and friends will join together at local Arbor Day ceremonies to recognize the benefits of trees and urban forests; and
"Whereas, trees improve air and water quality, reduce the erosion of precious topsoil, increase property value and economic vitality in business areas, cut heating and cooling costs, moderate the temperature, provide shade and habitat for wildlife and add beauty to communities; and
"Whereas, trees promote outdoor recreation which improves human health and well-being and are a source of renewal and enhance the aesthetic quality of life.
"Now, therefore be it resolved, I, David Pennington, mayor of the city of Dalton, Georgia, hereby proclaim Feb. 17, 2023, as Georgia Arbor Day and encourage our citizens to plant trees, thus leaving a legacy for present and future generations."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.