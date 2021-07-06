Dalton resident Daniel Carrera and his family had found a shaded area Sunday at Heritage Point Park to have a picnic supper and wait for the Fourth July fireworks later that evening.
"My kids are really looking forward to it (the fireworks)," he said. "I think there's also supposed be some wrestling in a little bit. They'll like that, too."
But Carrera said that Independence Day for him is about more just a long weekend and some extra time to spend with his family.
"I'm not a veteran, but my dad served in the (U.S.) Army in Vietnam, and I have uncles on both sides of my family who served in World War II," he said. They were all very patriotic, and they taught all of us that this is the birthday of the nation they loved and fought for."
The Dalton Parks and Recreation Department held its fireworks display in 2020 but canceled all of the contests and other events that usually precede the fireworks because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Local residents were ready to get out and enjoy the festivities.
Sunday marked the 245th anniversary of the signing of the Declaration of Independence, the document in which 13 British colonies formally declared themselves independent, sovereign states.
The words of the Declaration — particularly the phrase "We hold these truths to be self-evident, that all men are created equal, that they are endowed by their Creator with certain unalienable Rights, that among these are Life, Liberty and the pursuit of Happiness" — would go on to inspire citizens of Latin America to separate from the Spanish Empire and revolutionaries in France to overthrow the French monarchy.
Lewis said he was glad to see people coming together once again to celebrate America's independence and its Founding Fathers.
"The men who signed the Declaration risked everything for the idea of freedom and individual rights," said Dalton resident Dan Lewis. "If the United States had lost, they would have been hanged as traitors."
On July 3, 1776, John Adams, one of the Declaration's signers and the future second president of the United States, predicted in a letter to his wife Abigail how Independence Day or the signing would in future years be celebrated with "Pomp and Parade, with Shews (shows), Games, Sports, Guns, Bells, Bonfires and Illuminations."
There were plenty of games and shows Sunday at Heritage Point Park.
"Whoo!" shouted Ed Dunson as he watched two pro wrestlers try out a wrestling ring that had been set up in front of the stage for some matches that evening.
"That's what I came for," he said as they bounced off the ropes and slammed each other. "That and the fireworks."
Throughout the afternoon, the Dalton Parks and Recreation Department hosted eating contests, a cornhole tournament and the Little Miss Rec and Junior Miss Rec beauty pageants.
Dalton resident Donna Austin arrived just as the pageants began at the Rotary Pavilion.
"I was really just looking for a shady place to sit down, but this is fun to watch," she said. "The girls seem to be having fun. We decided to come here a little early to beat the traffic and make sure we could find a place to park. We didn't come last year because we were concerned about (COVID-19) so we wanted to make sure we came this year."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.