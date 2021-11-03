Dalton chamber recognizes top contributors with awards

Annalee Harlan's grandfather, Jack Bandy, would gift her a journal annually, and the carpet industry pioneer and noted philanthropist would always write on the front page, "Make good things happen," according to Harlan.
Harlan's efforts to follow his advice helped earn her the Greater Dalton Chamber of Commerce's Chairman's Award this year, and "we all need to keep making good things happen," Harlan said Wednesday during the chamber's awards ceremony that was part of the Business Expo. "Doing good things is easy when you have all the support behind you, and" being from Dalton "is the luckiest thing that ever happened to me."
Choosing Harlan, who represents Ward 2 on the City Council, for the Chairman's Award was perhaps "the easiest selection in the history of the chamber" due to her leading the way in bringing COVID-19 vaccines and vaccination clinics — as well as monoclonal antibody treatment for the disease — to this community, said Bill Davies, who was chairman of the Greater Dalton Chamber Executive Board for the past year.
"I don't think anything has made as much impact on our business community as early vaccination efforts and now the (monoclonal antibody) treatment."
Jackie Killings was named the chamber's Diplomat of the Year, and "I feel great," she said. "I try to show up and do what I can to be a cheerleader for the business community, especially small businesses."
"Anything I can do to help them grow helps our community overall, and I'm grateful to live in a place that supports entrepreneurs so much," said Killings, who operates two small businesses, K&M Technologies, an innovation scouting company, and Khensani — a South African word that translates to "grateful" — a business consulting, strategic planning and professional development company.
"The best part" of running a small business is "I get to choose who I work with," while the top challenge is that "it's all on me," meaning "if you don't put in the work, you can't pay the bills."
Krista Long, owner/operator of the specialty gift shop Raspberry Row, was named Small Business Person of the Year, and she's been in business for more than two decades, said Davies. "Running a small business," like Killings and Long do, "is a hard thing, but they are the heartbeat of our community."
The recognition from the chamber "is a huge honor, and I'm blessed to live in a community where I can do what I love," Long said. "I've made so many friends through the years and had so much fun."
Like many businesses, Raspberry Row was forced to adjust due to the COVID-19 pandemic — "there was a month last year when we didn't turn the lights on in the shop" — but those changes "turned out to be a great thing," Long said. For example, "we did curbside and delivery," opening up new avenues for reaching customers.
Phyllis Stephens, chief operating officer for the chamber, received a special award for her 40 years of service to the chamber, and she was uncomfortable with the spotlight, because "I'm a behind-the-scenes person," she said. "I was honored and humbled" by the recognition.
Stephens is particularly passionate about Leadership Dalton-Whitfield and the Emerging Leaders Institute.
The former aims to build, strengthen and improve the community by training leaders to meet future challenges, and the program has graduated more than 1,200 since it started in 1986, she said. The latter, now in its 15th year, is "all about leadership skills development" and has graduated hundreds of leaders.
