Dalton City Council approves $1.5 million street repaving contract, sets Nov. 2 date for election

Several Dalton streets will be getting a facelift starting later this year.
The Dalton City Council voted 3-0 Monday to approve a $1.5 million contract with Northwest Georgia Paving of Calhoun to resurface 6.3 miles of city streets. Those streets include all or parts of Brighton Way, Dantzler Avenue, Emery Street, Grimes Street, East Hawthorne Street, Morris Street, Roberts Street and Underwood Street. Mayor David Pennington typically votes only if there is a tie.
Dalton Public Works Department Project Manager Megan Elliott said those streets were selected based on "how long it has been since the last time we resurfaced them and the condition of the pavement."
The contract will be funded by money from the Georgia Department of Transportation’s Local Maintenance and Improvement Grant program as well as the 2015 and 2020 Special Purpose Local Option Sales Taxes (SPLOSTs).
Elliott said she did not know when the work will begin.
"It depends on their (Northwest Georgia Paving) schedule," she said. "They usually start pretty soon after we sign the contracts. They have to have at least 50% completed by the end of December and the other 50% completed by May 31 of next year."
The council members also voted 3-0 to call for a Tuesday, Nov. 2, city election.
Qualifying for that election will take place Monday, Aug. 16, to Friday, Aug. 20, from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. in the city clerk’s office in City Hall.
The offices up for election on the City Council are Ward 2 (currently held by Annalee Harlan) and Ward 4 (currently held by Gary Crews). Both have said they are running for reelection.
There will also be a special election to fill the unexpired term of Derek Waugh for the Ward 1 seat. Waugh stepped down in July after taking a job in the Atlanta area.
Council races are nonpartisan, which means no party affiliation is listed for the candidates.
There are five council positions including the mayor. The council members are elected citywide. Council terms are for four years.
On the city Board of Education, the seats currently held by Matt Evans and Palmer Griffin will be on the ballot. Evans and Griffin are, respectively, the school board chairman and vice chairman.
Evans said he is "most likely" running for reelection.
"I am still having some conversations," he said, adding he will make an official announcement closer to qualifying.
Griffin said he is discussing the possibility of running again "with my family and others, giving thought and prayer to the decision for the youngsters of Dalton Public Schools."
School board races are nonpartisan.
There are five board positions. Board members do not represent districts. They are elected citywide. Board terms are for four years. The chairman and vice chairman are elected by the board.
The qualifying fees are $360 for City Council and $35 for the Board of Education.
The council members also voted 3-0 to authorize Pont Engineering of Marietta to develop repair plans for the Underwood Street Bridge over Mill Creek for $25,000.
