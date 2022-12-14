Dalton, GA (30720)

Today

Rain. Low 46F. SSE winds shifting to WSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a half an inch. Locally heavy rainfall possible..

Tonight

Rain. Low 46F. SSE winds shifting to WSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a half an inch. Locally heavy rainfall possible.