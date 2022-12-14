The Dalton City Council recently voted 4-0 to approve a $38.2 million 2023 city operating budget, up from $36.5 million budgeted for 2022. The 2023 budget forecasts no property tax increase.
Mayor David Pennington typically votes only if there is a tie.
The Public Works Department will see its spending increase 9.06% in 2023 to $8.6 million from $7.9 million. Officials said the increase is largely to cover the costs of materials and other items, which are increasing due to inflation.
The police department budget will increase 1.35% to $10.4 million from $10.2 million. The council and the Dalton Board of Education want to have a school resource officer in every city school. The school system currently has six and will add a seventh soon. It plans to have nine in place by the end of next year, which would place one in every school.
The City Council members also voted 4-0 to ask the local delegation to the state legislature to introduce a bill to set new council district lines. The lines must be redrawn every 10 years after the results of the national census are in. The legislature's redistricting office has adjusted the lines of the four districts to make sure all have basically the same population.
