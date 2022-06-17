The Dalton Finance Committee, basically the Dalton City Council, voted 3-0 last week to approve a $5.1 million 2022 capital spending plan.
The Finance Committee is comprised of the members of the City Council. Council member Tyree Goodlett was absent, and Mayor David Pennington typically votes only if there is a tie.
The capital spending plan does not include a new heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) system for City Hall, which was estimated to cost a little more than $1 million. The HVAC system in City Hall is more than 20 years old and has required tens of thousands of dollars in patches and repairs each year for the past several years.
“I worry about what will happen if it breaks down in July or August,” said Pennington.
“We haven’t even reached the hottest part of summer yet,” said council member Steve Farrow.
City Administrator Andrew Parker recommended waiting until 2023 to replace the system.
“We can have RFPs (requests for proposals) ready to release towards the end of the year, and do it early in 2023,” he said.
Parker said he believes the city has more pressing priorities that the $1 million could be used for.
The capital spending plan includes $2.322 million for Parks and Recreation Department projects. Those include:
• $658,000 for soccer field and mini-pitch soccer field turf replacement at the Ronnie Nix Soccer Complex and $12,000 for repairs to the fence there.
• $583,000 for soccer field turf replacement at the Broadus-Durkin Soccer Complex.
• $55,000 for playground repairs at Heritage Point Park.
• $45,000 for a work truck for Haig Mill Lake Park.
• $23,000 for repairs to the pavilion at Joan Lewis Park. The playground replacement there will be funded from the city’s share of federal Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) money.
The plan includes $1.2 million for the Public Works Department. That includes:
• $236,000 for a street sweeper.
• $229,000 for a curbside leaf vacuum.
• $212,000 for a garbage truck.
• $197,000 for a curbside recycling truck.
• $110,000 for a mowing tractor.
• $102,000 for a dump truck.
• $50,000 for a striping and grinding machine.
• $30,000 for a traffic sign printer.
The plan includes $584,400 for the fire department. That includes:
• $255,400 to replace the department’s self-contained breathing apparatuses.
• $140,000 to resurface the parking lot at the training center at Fire Station 2.
• $65,000 for a three-quarter ton four-wheel-drive pickup truck.
• $60,000 for apron bay apparatus at Station 3.
• $39,000 for apron bay apparatus at Station 1.
• $25,000 for shingle roof replacement at Station 4.
The plan includes $313,625 for administration. That includes:
• $250,000 for streetscape for Cuyler Street and Pentz Street. Not all of that money will come from the city. The Downtown Dalton Development Authority will contribute $50,000. Rock Bridge Community Church will contribute $15,000. and Believe Greater Dalton will contribute $12,500.
• $63,625 for a new vehicle for city administration.
The plan includes $310,000 for new software and hardware for the information technology department, $298,300 for new patrol vehicles for the police department and $100,000 for a new fire alarm system for City Hall. The current fire alarm system is more than 20 years old.
