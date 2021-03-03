Dalton City Council approves agreements to reduce stormwater damage

The Dalton City Council took steps Monday to address flooding, erosion and stormwater runoff in some parts of the city most affected by those issues.
The council members voted 3-0 to:
• Approve an agreement of up to $68,625 with Arcadis U.S., which has offices across the United States, for a study of the Walnut North drainage basin.
"This basin basically starts at (West Hill Cemetery) at Emery Street and proceeds south," said Public Works Director Andrew Parker. "This study will follow that basin to Walnut Avenue via Ridge Street, McFarland Avenue, Franklin Street, Valley Drive."
The study will look at things such as creating retention ponds and upgrading existing stormwater pipes to reduce flooding in the residential neighborhoods.
• Approve an agreement of up to $55,830 with Arcadis U.S. to do a study of the drainage basin on North Glenwood Avenue near Matilda Street.
• Approve a $332,963 contract with B & J Reed Construction of Chatsworth for stormwater improvements including a detention pond in the Covie Ridge neighborhood near Hamilton Medical Center.
All three projects will be paid for with funds from the 2015 Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax (SPLOST). A SPLOST is a 1% tax on most goods sold in the county.
Council member Gary Crews was absent, and Mayor David Pennington typically votes only if there is a tie.
