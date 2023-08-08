The abandoned high-rise sign for a Super 8 motel and the abandoned signs for a Dairy Queen on Market Street will be coming down.
On Monday, the Dalton City Council voted 3-0 to approve agreements with the property owner to remove those signs, part of the city’s continuing effort to improve the appearance of West Walnut Avenue and the area around it. That area is the entrance to the city from I-75. Mayor David Pennington typically votes only if there is a tie.
The agreements say the owner of the property cannot remove the signs in a timely manner. The agreements give the city easements to enter the properties and demolish or take down the signs. The city will bill the property owner for the cost of the removals.
The council members also voted 3-0 to:
• Approve an agreement with KRH Architects of Dalton to design new infields for the baseball/softball fields at Heritage Point Park. The agreement calls for KRH to receive 6% of the cost of the project.
In June, the city received a $2.2 million grant from the state for improvements at Heritage Point Park, including the installation of synthetic turf on all 10 baseball/softball infields. The expected total cost is $2.54 million, which will require a local match of about $337,500.
• Approve a $327,723.55 change order for the Mill Creek Mill Line walking and biking trail. Tests have found the soil base is inadequate, and the contractor, North Georgia Paving, wants to add soil cement to strengthen it.
• Approve a $12,987 change order for the Mill Creek Mill Line to create a manhole inlet and pipeline for an existing stormwater pipe on the site of the trail.
The trail will be about 1.1 miles from the Eagle Walk trail to the trail around Haig Mill Lake Park. There will also be a half-mile spur to Mallard Road.
The Eagle Walk at Mill Creek, a half-mile walking and biking trail just off Chattanooga Avenue that runs parallel to Mill Creek, was constructed as an Eagle Scout project about nine years ago.
• Approve an easement for Georgia Power to allow it to trim trees near power lines at the city-owned Nob North Golf Course. Georgia Power will pay the city $14,931 for the easement.
• Accept a donation of 4.9 acres between Frazier Drive and J&J Drive from the Humane Society of Northwest Georgia. City Administrator Andrew Parker said the property is undeveloped and could be used by the city as a park, a dog park or as greenspace. Parker said the property is “low-lying and has stormwater issues” and if developed the residents could have drainage issues.
• Approve a corrective action plan and permanent drainage easement for 1000 E. Lakeshore Drive.
Parker said there is flooding in the city right-of-way in that area because of the poor condition of a culvert on that road. The corrective action plan calls for replacing about 217 feet of deteriorated pipe. The work will be done by the city Public Works Department.
• Approve a resolution urging the U.S. Food and Drug Administration to increase enforcement against illegal, disposable vaping products with “kid-friendly” flavors.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.