The Dalton City Council is moving forward with a planned renovation of the John Davis Recreation Center.
On Monday, the council members voted 3-0 to approve a contract with Dalton architect Gregg Sims to design the renovation. He will receive 7.5% of the budget for the project. Council member Annalee Harlan was absent, and Mayor David Pennington typically votes only if there is a tie.
The budget for the project is $4.1 million, but City Administrator Andrew Parker said “because of supply chain issues and inflation, that budget may be reevaluated as we get further into the project.”
The agreement gives Sims six months to complete the design and calls for construction to begin at the start of 2023 and be completed by the end of that year.
“We’ve agreed to completely renovate the 1980s portion of the structure, which includes all the administrative offices, the conference and assembly space upstairs,” said Parker.
The rec center was built in three stages. The original section was built in 1957. In 1963, the building was expanded with a gym and additional office space. In 1986, the city added more office space and programming areas.
Plans also call for a new gym to be placed where the current gym is as well as a new entrance and lobby, a new lifeguard locker room for lifeguards at the outdoor pool and renovation of the pool equipment area.
“Mr. Sims has actually been working for us for a couple of months on an hourly basis,” said Parker.
Sims designed an emergency repair of the roof to stop water leaks. Parker also said that since the city could not find drawings of the building, Sims had to go through it and create new drawings before officials could finalize the renovation.
The renovation will be funded by the city’s share of the four-year, $66 million 2020 Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax (SPLOST). A SPLOST is a 1% tax on most goods sold in the city. The 2020 SPLOST referendum included $11.175 million for renovation of the John Davis Recreation Center as well as two FIFA-size soccer fields at Heritage Point Park. The SPLOST proposal as presented to the public indicated the city would build a new John Davis Recreation Center. City officials had planned to use $8.5 million of the SPLOST money to completely rebuild the rec center. But city officials said the soccer complex had been “under-budgeted” in the SPLOST and was going to cost more than planned, leaving less money for the rec center. The latest plans call for $7.075 million of the city’s share of the SPLOST to go to the soccer complex project and $4.1 million to the John Davis Recreation Center renovation.
Council member Tyree Goodlett, who a year ago expressed concerns about the rec center being remodeled rather than rebuilt, said council members are doing as much as they can with the money available to them.
“I’m satisfied (with the renovation), especially given the funds we have,” he said. “This will give us an improved building and spend the taxpayers’ money wisely.”
The council members also voted 3-0 to approve a $5,400 agreement with Geo-Hydro Engineers of Kennesaw to use underground radar at West Hill Cemetery. The study will look for buried utility lines and unmarked graves and perform tests to see how quickly water passes through the soil. The study will look at areas in the cemetery where the city is considering placing structures to help control stormwater runoff. The council members also held the first reading of an ordinance that would specify that those serving alcoholic beverages at special events in the city must have a city alcoholic beverage license.
