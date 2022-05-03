Members of the Dalton City Council voted 4-0 Monday to reduce the minimum size required for apartments to 700 square feet from 900 square feet.
Mayor David Pennington typically votes only if there is a tie.
"I found nowhere else of comparable city size in our region that had a 900-square-feet minimum," said Ethan Calhoun, a planner with the Northwest Georgia Regional Commission who handles zoning for the city. "I looked at a number of other (places), Cartersville, Rome/Floyd County, others."
"Looking at several other cities, 700 square feet seemed to be a pretty average size for a single unit efficiency apartment," he said.
Calhoun said the change will give developers more flexibility. He said under the new law no more than 30% of apartments in a building can be 700 square feet.
"That ensures that there is diversity built into any development and it's not just single-bedroom, efficiency apartments," Calhoun said.
The measure changes the zoning ordinance to allow multifamily, apartment-type dwellings in mixed-use zoning districts. Urban dwellings, which are apartments above commercial storefronts, and loft dwellings were already allowed in mixed-use zoning.
The measure also eliminates the 35-foot height limit on apartment buildings.
"That was a very conservative height requirement," said Calhoun. "In speaking to the city fire department, they saw no need to have a height cap for public safety reasons."
The council members also voted 4-0 to accept a $12,615 grant from the Georgia Statewide Afterschool Network and the Georgia Department of Education BOOST Grant Program, which provides funds to local recreation departments to enhance their summer programming opportunities.
The grant will be used to provide scholarships, fund salaries and fringe benefits and contract labor, purchase program materials and supplies, and fund education field trips for Dalton Parks and Recreation Department summer programs.
The council also held the first reading of a measure that would allow some retirees to come back and work part time for the city without having their pension benefits halted.
Human Resources Director Greg Batts said the city is having the same issues filling positions as other employers.
Under the city’s current pension plan rules, if retirees come back to work for the city their pension benefits have to be suspended until they leave city employ again.
City Administrator Andrew Parker said finding and keeping employees with a commercial driver's license (CDL) has a been a particular problem and it will only get worse with new, more extensive training requirements to obtain a CDL. Those who already have a CDL have been exempted from the new requirements. Parker said that means retirees who have a CDL can step into roles without those requirements.
Batts said retirees would be limited to 16 hours each week. If they go above that, their pension would be frozen.
Pennington said the city administrator would have to sign off each time a retiree is brought back.
Council members Tyree Goodlett and Dennis Mock said they believe Batts and Parker would keep a close watch on the program and make sure retirees are brought back only when necessary.
The council members are expected to vote on the measure at their Monday, May 16, meeting.
