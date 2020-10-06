Dalton City Council approves consulting contract, rezoning

The Dalton City Council is looking to the city's interaction with the community, especially in the areas of public safety and youth services.
The City Council voted 4-0 on Monday to approve a $16,500, nine-month contract with Jacqueline Killings, a Dalton-based consultant, to review its operations in those areas. Mayor David Pennington typically votes only in the event of a tie.
"Some of her duties will involve evaluation of current city processes and organization and to recommend best practices," said City Administrator Jason Parker.
Council members voted 3-1 to rezone 1.56 acres at Chattanooga Avenue and Chenille Drive to medium-density, single-family residential from low-density, single-family residential. Council member Tyree Goodlett was the dissenting vote. He said he is concerned that one of the seven parcels is in a flood zone.
"I am concerned that will allow the developer to build in a flood zone," he said.
Dalton Public Works Director Andrew Parker said the county building inspector would have to approve any plans to build in the flood zone.
And council members voted 4-0 to approve a $6,500 contract with Richards and Associates Engineering of Chatsworth for design of a stormwater control system near the intersection of Brookwood Drive and Lakemont Drive.
