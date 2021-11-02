Dalton City Council approves contracts for soccer fields

The Northeast Community Complex Soccer Fields at Heritage Point Park should be completed before the end of June 2022, according to Dalton Public Works Department Assistant Director Megan Elliott.
On Monday, City Council members voted 3-0 to:
• Approve a $1.6 million contract with the Advanced Sports Group of Kennesaw for the synthetic turf construction at the complex.
• Approve a $3.6 million contract with Northwest Georgia Paving of Calhoun for general construction of the complex.
Both contracts will be funded from the 2020 Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax (SPLOST). Mayor David Pennington typically votes only if there is a tie, and one council position is vacant.
• Approve a $48,502 agreement with Arcadis U.S., which has offices across the United States, to develop construction plans for new detention flood storage areas in West Hill Cemetery.
• Appoint Octavio Perez to the Dalton-Whitfield County Planning Commission for a term to expire in July 2023.
Pennington also issued proclamations recognizing Nov. 27 as Small Business Saturday and recognizing Nov. 1 as Cedric Haynes Day. Haynes, a Dalton native, is a television meteorologist who has worked at stations across the country. He recently returned to the region to work at WRCB Channel 3 in Chattanooga.
