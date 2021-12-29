Dalton City Council approves development moratorium for part of West Walnut Avenue

The Dalton City Council voted 3-0 in a called meeting Tuesday to impose a 90-day moratorium on new development in the economic development area of West Walnut Avenue from I-75 to Dug Gap Road.
Council member Gary Crews was absent, and Mayor David Pennington typically votes only if there is a tie.
"This ties in with the city's plans that began in 2020 to start looking at a development plan for our gateway corridor that includes Walnut Avenue/Market Street," said City Administrator Andrew Parker.
In December 2020 council members voted to create a tax allocation district (TAD) in that area that will provide tax incentives for developers to build or renovate property in the area.
The city plans a road that will connect Market Street to Dug Gap Road, which council members say should reduce congestion on West Walnut Avenue and increase access to the stores and restaurants on Market Street. The city also plans to convert Market Street to a "streetscape" style, including wider sidewalks, on-street parking, decorative benches and lighting, and to move electric, telephone and cable lines underground. The plan also calls for similar streetscaping of that stretch of West Walnut Avenue.
Council members in October of this year approved a contract with Goodwyn Mills Cawood of Atlanta to design the road that will connect Market Street to Dug Gap Road.
City Attorney Terry Miller said the City Council's action Tuesday creates "a temporary moratorium not to exceed 90 days on zoning, new rezonings, land development activities, things like variances, building permits, occupancy permits, land disturbance permits. It would even cover administrative permitting like alcohol beverage licenses except for those currently in existence in an area that has already been designated as a redevelopment area."
The moratorium will expire March 28.
Miller said the moratorium is needed because the city has begun acquiring right-of-way for the access street as well as easements for the streetscape improvements to Market Street. The city is also developing design and facade standards for the area. The moratorium will make sure there is no new development that might conflict with those plans.
Miller said the city plans to spend up to $8 million on the project "to enhance to the highest and best use this district as a gateway corridor to move some of the traffic off of West Walnut Avenue."
Miller said during the 90-day moratorium there will be a "trigger mechanism" that will allow property owners who can show the moratorium will depress their property values to come to the City Council for an exemption as long as they agree to follow the guidelines for facades, design and right-of-way.
Council member Dennis Mock said he "like(s) the way it's laid out, with measures in place for any unforeseen consequences."
Pennington said there never was a plan for the I-75 exit and this project will provide a plan.
"This will benefit Daltonians for a long time to come," he said.
Dalton voters in 2014 gave the City Council the authority to create TADs, and the council has since created four. One covers the downtown business district. Another covers the Dalton Mall and the area near it. The third covers West Walnut Avenue from I-75 to Dug Gap Road. And the fourth covers the area around the planned Hammond Creek development.
Whitfield County voters in 2014 and in March of this year rejected measures that would have allowed the county Board of Commissioners to create TADs in unincorporated parts of the county.
Tax allocation districts are a tool that can help attract new businesses to Whitfield County and its cities, local officials say. TADs freeze the value at which a property can be taxed for general revenue. Taxes collected on additional value created by improvements to the property can be used to pay for infrastructure, public artwork or other amenities to attract a developer or developers to the area.
