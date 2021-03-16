Dalton City Council approves fee for electric utilities customers

Dalton City Council members voted 3-0 on Monday to approve an ordinance requiring Georgia Power customers and North Georgia Electric Membership Corp. customers inside the Dalton city limits to pay the city government a 4% franchise fee, a move council members say will help level the playing field for city-owned Dalton Utilities.
Council member Tyree Goodlett was absent and Mayor David Pennington generally votes only to break a tie.
Dalton Utilities pays the city each year a transfer payment set at the larger of $10.5 million or 5% of the utility’s total revenue. That payment was $11.6 million in 2020, slightly more than a third of its $34.4 million budget, which council members say they use to offset property taxes.
"We are in competition with other utilities for commercial accounts," said council member Annalee Harlan, noting the transfer payment imposes a cost on Dalton Utilities that other electric utilities did not bear.
But before the council members voted, they received some pushback from citizens.
Dalton attorney Ben Laughter took issue with calling the charge a fee.
"North Georgia EMC in its mailing to customers calls it a franchise tax," Laughter said.
Laughter noted that council members point to their record of cutting property taxes each year and their plans to cut them this year.
"The City Council has reduced property taxes by replacing property taxes with (the franchise fee)," he said.
Pennington said the revenue from Dalton Utilities has allowed the city to cut property taxes. The council has cut the tax rate 13 years in a row, to 2.237 mills from 3.66 mills in 2007.
Pennington said he would like to see the property tax rate cut this year to offset fully any revenue generated by the franchise fee on North Georgia EMC and Georgia Power customers. City officials don't know how much the fee will generate because they haven't received information from Georgia Power about how many customers will be affected and how much electricity each customer uses.
While other members of the council didn't make such a strong commitment, they did say the franchise fee will be used to offset property taxes.
"When we have new revenues coming in, that is the first place we look, to relieving the burden on property owners," said council member Derek Waugh.
"I love the spirit of (the mayor's) comment," said Harlan. "We want to be as aggressive at tax cutting as we can be without cutting services. But I don't think we can commit to any specific property tax cut until we do all of our due diligence."
Council members also voted 3-0 to:
• Approve a $314,240 agreement with Goodwyn Mills Cawood (GMC) of Atlanta for design services for planned improvements on Market Street to convert it to a "streetscape" style, including wider sidewalks, on-street parking, decorative benches and lighting, and moving electric, telephone and cable lines underground.
According to the Georgia Department of Transportation Pedestrian and Streetscape Guide, "A streetscape project typically involves ADA (Americans with Disabilities Act) pedestrian facility upgrades, sidewalk construction and amenities such as street trees, pedestrian-scale lighting and an amenity zone for benches, litter receptacles, bike racks and additional buffered landscape areas."
• Approve a $6,900 agreement with Lewis & Associates Land Surveying of Dalton to survey the site of a planned aquatics center near the Dalton Mall.
• Approve an $8,850 agreement with Geo-Hydro Engineers of Kennesaw to bore the site of the planned aquatics center to determine the underground water table and soil.
• Approve a $2,200 agreement with KSI Structural Engineers of Atlanta to inspect the city-owned parking deck next to the Burr Performing Arts Park. Public Works Director Andrew Parker told council members he wants to get the deck on a regular inspection schedule now that it is seeing greater use because of events at the park.
