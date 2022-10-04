The next time you attend a concert at Dalton's Burr Performing Arts Park you might be able to buy tacos. fried chicken or burgers from food trucks.
The City Council voted 4-0 Monday to approve an ordinance creating a process for trucks that prepare and sell food to receive a license to operate in the city. Mayor David Pennington typically votes only if there is a tie.
To obtain a license the food truck vendor must have a food services license. The food truck must pass an inspection by the city fire marshal and have general liability insurance coverage of at least $1 million for injuries and $300,000 for damage to property.
City Administrator Andrew Parker told the council members the trucks will be allowed to operate at city-sponsored events such as events at Burr Park sponsored by the Downtown Dalton Development Authority. He said they will also be allowed to operate at certain places, primarily Parks and Recreation Department facilities, that will be determined by city staff. Parker mentioned Dalton Green and Burr Park as two likely sites.
"The rules governing those areas and those locations will be determined by city staff," said Parker. "Folks that participate in those designated food truck areas will have to pay a rental fee in addition to the license fee. We have crafted initially a $200 annual rental fee if they want to operate throughout the year or a $50 per occurrence rental fee."
Local businesses can bring in food trucks to serve at events on their property when there is no charge to individuals for the food.
The council members also voted 4-0 to end the licensing of outside donation boxes, effectively banning them in the city.
The boxes are where donated items such as clothes and shoes are supposed to be left. But city officials said the groups that put them in place don’t tend to maintain them and they are often used as places to dispose of household items or trash.
“The vendors often do not maintain them,” said Parker. “They are unsightly and potentially a health hazard with people putting trash in them.”
Parker said the city currently has six licensed donation boxes. They will be allowed to operate until their current license expires in 2023.
Three years ago, City Council members approved a law requiring organizations placing donation boxes in the city to obtain an annual license. The goal was to reduce unsightly materials piling up outside the boxes. City officials said the law did reduce such messes, but it didn’t completely eliminate them.
When the law passed there were 24 in 13 locations.
Parker said groups that wish to collect donations of clothes can still do so. But he said they will have to convince a business owner to allow them to have space inside their place of business to collect donations.
The council members also voted 4-0 to approve a $52,175.22 agreement with Playsouth Playground Creators of Atlanta for a new playground and additional play elements for Joan Lewis Park at 700 Fourth Ave. Federal community development block grant (CDBG) funds will cover $50,000 of the purchase. The remaining $2,175.22 not covered by the CDBG funds will come from the Parks and Recreation Department’s general fund budget.
