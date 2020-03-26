Dalton City Council approves funds for police vehicle, other items

The Dalton City Council approved several items during a called meeting Thursday afternoon, including a 2020 budget amendment that includes funds to purchase a police vehicle using insurance proceeds and the last SPLOST (Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax) dollars from 2015 for that category.
The budget amendment also "completes accounting functions between various funds for previously-approved city projects," according to information from the city. The recording of the full meeting is available from the city’s Facebook page at facebook.com/CityOfDalton.
The council members also approved:
• Dalton Utilities' sale of a strip of property (5.35 acres) to an adjacent landowner (3P Services Inc.) whose property was “landlocked” from road access. The property lies within a flood plain, and the sale will grant access to the landlocked parcel of property already owned by the buyer.
• A change to a guardrail project at the South Thornton location at Tar Branch "due to additional, unexpected design and engineering." The contractor (Gracie Gray Contractors Inc.) and the city agreed to modify culvert attachment materials due to issues with the original attachment detail "that were not foreseen" until the work was begun. The additional materials (larger guardrail posts and special attachment and anchoring materials) required a change order not to exceed $27,360. The funding source is the 2015 SPLOST.
• "The city’s certification that the Dalton-Whitfield Community Development Corp.’s grant application to the Georgia Department of Community Affairs meets the city’s consolidated plan for housing for low-to-moderate-income individuals and homeless individuals within the city."
• A change to the software that Municipal Court uses through a license agreement with Courtware Solutions Inc. The license agreement is updated by changing Courtware’s per citation processing fee from $4 per citation to $5 per citation. These “court costs” are "passed on to the person cited."
