Dalton has received more than 7 inches of rain in the last two weeks, which created a sinkhole at 2200 Rocky Face Circle that is "approximately 50 feet wide and 20 feet deep," according to Dalton Public Works Director Andrew Parker.
City Council members voted 4-0 Monday to approve an emergency repair to that sinkhole that is expected to cost from $75,000 to $100,000. Parker said the great majority of the money will be used for raw materials for the work, which is already being done by the Public Works Department.
"It's undermining the city's (stormwater) drainage structure," Parker said. "It's also undermining Dalton Utilities' water main that serves the bulk of Rocky Face Estates subdivision."
Parker said the work will also include replacing the storm drain under Rocky Face Circle.
"It was not in good condition," he said. "That will save us an issue down the road."
Parker said the homeowner has provided a temporary work easement and has agreed to a permanent easement that City Attorney Terry Miller is drafting. Parker said the work on private property is permitted by city stormwater policy because the sinkhole is affecting city infrastructure.
Parker said the work will be funded from 2015 Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax (SPLOST) collections.
Council members also voted 4-0 to approve a $16,200 agreement with 1 Priority Environmental Services of Ball Ground to remove asbestos and other hazardous substances from houses at 915 Brookwood Drive and 310 W. Waugh St., the sites of planned stormwater projects. That work will also be funded by money from the 2015 SPLOST.
Mayor David Pennington typically votes only if there is a tie.
