Dalton City Council approves IT improvements, security assessment

The Dalton City Council approved several measures Monday night to improve the city government's cybersecurity and protect its data.
Council members voted 4-0 to approve:
• A $10,000 bid from InterDev of Alpharetta for a security assessment of the city's information technology (IT) system. City IT Director Jorge Paez told council members the city has never had such an assessment.
• A $14,125 bid from InterDev to merge the city internet domain and the police department internet domain.
• A $17,850 bid from InterDev to migrate the city's email server to the Microsoft Office 365 cloud.
• A three-year contract with Microsoft Office 365 for cloud services. The contract will pay $22,374 a year.
• A $12,000 bid from InterDev to redesign the city's IT network.
• A request by KCR Properties to rezone from heavy manufacturing to general commercial 3.69 acres at 1280 Veterans Drive.
• A one year-extension of an agreement with BluLynx Solutions of Roswell to consult on the city's Community Development Block Grant program for $62,487. Community Development Block Grant is a federal program that helps local governments with affordable housing and anti-poverty efforts as well as infrastructure.
Council members also voted 4-0 to table a request by Jose M. Gonzalez to rezone from medium-density, single-family residential to general commercial and high-density residential 9.2 acres at Dawnville Road and Pleasant Grove Drive pending further research by City Attorney Gandi Vaughn.
Mayor David Pennington typically votes only in the event of a tie.
