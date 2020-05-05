Dalton City Council approves IT improvements, security assessment

Jorge Paez

The Dalton City Council approved several measures Monday night to improve the city government's cybersecurity and protect its data.

Council members voted 4-0 to approve:

• A $10,000 bid from InterDev of Alpharetta for a security assessment of the city's information technology (IT) system. City IT Director Jorge Paez told council members the city has never had such an assessment.

• A $14,125 bid from InterDev to merge the city internet domain and the police department internet domain.

• A $17,850 bid from InterDev to migrate the city's email server to the Microsoft Office 365 cloud.

• A three-year contract with Microsoft Office 365 for cloud services. The contract will pay $22,374 a year.

• A $12,000 bid from InterDev to redesign the city's IT network.

• A request by KCR Properties to rezone from heavy manufacturing to general commercial 3.69 acres at 1280 Veterans Drive.

• A one year-extension of an agreement with BluLynx Solutions of Roswell to consult on the city's Community Development Block Grant program for $62,487. Community Development Block Grant is a federal program that helps local governments with affordable housing and anti-poverty efforts as well as infrastructure.

Council members also voted 4-0 to table a request by Jose M. Gonzalez to rezone from medium-density, single-family residential to general commercial and high-density residential 9.2 acres at Dawnville Road and Pleasant Grove Drive pending further research by City Attorney Gandi Vaughn.

Mayor David Pennington typically votes only in the event of a tie.

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you