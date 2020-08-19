Dalton City Council approves meal program for low-income residents, will start Aug. 31

The city of Dalton will provide meals in some of its lowest-income areas later this summer at no cost to the recipients.
The City Council voted 4-0 on Monday to use $60,000 in Community Development Block Grant money the city received under the CARES (Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security) Act that was signed into law by President Donald Trump in March to fund a meal program for low-income residents. Mayor David Pennington typically votes only in the event of a tie.
The Filling Station and the Oakwood Cafe restaurants will split the contract equally.
"This will provide 300 meals for 20 days, 150 at each (of two locations) on a first-come, first-served basis starting Aug. 31," said Dalton Chief Financial Officer Cindy Jackson. "This is just a pickup-and-go type of thing."
Jackson said the federal Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) identified two census tracts where a majority of residents are low income. One includes the Housing Authority of the City of Dalton. The other includes the Mack Gaston Community Center. Those are the two locations where the meals will be served.
Jackson said the program is "specifically designed to benefit low-income persons."
City Council member Tyree Goodlett asked if people will have to show their ID to receive a meal.
"They don't have to show an ID," said Jackson. "They just have to provide their name and address. It's an honor system. According to our consultant, if we have a sign-in sheet that will meet HDU requirements."
Council members also voted 4-0 to accept $1.7 million in CARES Act funding that will be used to offset the costs the city has incurred because of the new coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.
Council members also voted 4-0 to approve a $50,000 contract with the DEO Clinic to increase awareness in the city's Hispanic population about the coronavirus pandemic. The contract will be paid with CARES Act funds.
"Dr. Pablo Perez will lead a team of three temporary employees," said City Administrator Jason Parker.
He said the team will work for "approximately 15 to 16 weeks."
Perez told council members they will perform tests for the coronavirus in the Mack Gaston Community Center and do contact tracing when someone tests positive for the virus. He said they will also reach out to let people know about the testing and the steps they can take to reduce the spread of the disease.
According to the U.S. Census Bureau, Whitfield County is 36.3% Hispanic. The North Georgia Health District reports that Hispanics account for 59% of confirmed coronavirus cases in Whitfield County.
Council members have already agreed to use about $500,000 of that $1.7 million to reimburse the city for hazard pay the city has been paying to firefighters, police officers and Public Works Department employees who may come into contact with coronavirus patients or waste during their work.
