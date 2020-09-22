Dalton City Council approves purchase of ladder truck for fire department with SPLOST money

The Dalton City Council Monday night gave the go ahead to buy a new ladder truck for the fire department, which will be funded by the Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax (SPLOST) that was approved by voters in June.
Council members voted 4-0 to begin the purchasing process for a new 75-foot ladder truck through the Houston-Galveston Area Council (HGAC), an association of local governments in Texas. Mayor David Pennington typically votes only in the event of a tie.
"HGAC has a cooperative purchasing program," said Fire Chief Todd Pangle. "By purchasing through them, all the leg work is done. They follow all the federal laws, all the Texas state laws on procurement. They'll follow the Georgia laws as well. By purchasing through HGAC, it saves a lot of labor, a lot of labor costs for us."
The four-year, $66 million SPLOST includes $1.1 million for the truck. The actual purchase price of the truck is $964,618.50.
"The rest of that money will be used for the equipment and outfitting of the truck," Pangle said.
He said he expects the city will receive the truck in early to mid November 2021.
"We have a 2001 75-foot ladder truck in service now," said Pangle. "Once we get the new truck in service, that truck will go into reserve, and the 1987 ladder truck we have will be sold."
Council members also voted 4-0 to:
• Approve a "clarification" to the city's refuse collection law.
"This will make some slight changes to our fee schedule, which should streamline the process and make it fairer," said Public Works Director Andrew Parker.
The law charges $50 per cubic yard for the city to haul demolition or roofing debris away. Previously, a person who put out less than one cubic yard of such debris was charged the full $50. Under the new law, a person who puts out less than a cubic yard of such debris will be charged a $25 fee for the city to haul it away.
• Approve a $25,000 contract with IRA Group of Atlanta for consulting services on a request for proposal for administration of the city's defined contribution retirement plan for employees.
• Accept streets within the Red Hill subdivision as city streets.
• Transfer undeveloped right-of-way at Sparks Lane and Tahoe Lane in the Kirks Estates subdivision to the Dalton-Whitfield County Joint Development Authority (JDA).
Parker told council members the right-of-way was intended as a cul-de-sac that was never built. Greater Dalton Habitat for Humanity plans to develop the final two parcels in the Kirks Estates subdivision and needs that property. The JDA board is scheduled to vote to transfer that property to Habitat when it meets Wednesday at 9 a.m. in the Greater Dalton Chamber of Commerce headquarters.
