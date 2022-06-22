The Dalton City Council voted 4-0 Monday night to approve a one-year contract with Top Shelf Food and Beverage Management of Cartersville to operate Parks and Recreation Department concession stands.
Mayor David Pennington typically votes only if there is a tie.
The contract covers the concession stands at Al Rollins Park, Heritage Point Park and the Ronnie Nix Soccer Complex at James Brown Park. Top Shelf will receive 15% of gross sales.
Parks and Recreation Department Director Caitlin Sharpe said the rec department has previously handled concessions in house. She said the department will give Top Shelf a schedule of events where the stands will need to be open.
According to its application, Top Shelf handles concessions for facilities in several cities, including the Dellinger Park Softball Complex and Dellinger Pool in Cartersville, Warner Park in Chattanooga and the Cobb County Civic Center. The sample menu in its application included cotton candy, french fries, hamburgers and hot dogs, and nachos.
Council member Tyree Goodlett asked if the company would cook its food at the concession stands.
"They'll be able to cook inside our concession stands with what our concession equipment currently handles," said Sharpe. "If they want to do anything special, they can put it in an area outside the concession stand."
The council members also voted 4-0 to approve simplifying the obtaining of an alcoholic beverage license by removing the Public Safety Commission from the process.
Under the city charter license applications had first come before the Public Safety Commission, which oversees the fire and police departments, for a recommendation. Some applicants have complained about the “inordinate delay” that creates.
Officials have said the process can take up to two months since the Public Safety Commission meets only once a month. The change allows alcoholic beverage licenses to come to the City Council for approval without first going before the Public Safety Commission.
“The vetting by the city clerk's office and the city attorney will continue,” said City Attorney Terry Miller. "This will facilitate a more efficient process."
Miller said the Public Safety Commission will continue to have a role in regulating license holders. It will hold hearings to determine if violations have happened and how license holders will be punished if they violate license requirements.
“We just want to streamline the process to obtain a license,” he said. “The City Council already has to approve those applications.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.