Dalton City Council approves restrooms for Civitan Park

Harlan Godfrey Civitan Park should have restrooms by the end of April 2022, according to Dalton Parks and Recreation Department Interim Director Greg Walker.
The City Council voted 4-0 Monday to approve a $92,200 agreement with Leonard Brothers Construction of Chatsworth to build the restrooms. Mayor David Pennington typically votes only if there is a tie.
The park, at 505 Shugart Road, currently has a single portable toilet.
"Civitan Park is one of our most-used parks," Walker told the council members. "The location these restrooms will be built at is outside of the 100-year flood plain and is near the parking lot, gazebo and playground. It will be a much-needed and long-awaited improvement for the citizens of our community. This will be something much appreciated by citizens. We've had a lot of requests for this."
McLellan Creek runs along the western edge of the park.
"It will be similar to the one in Brookwood Park, one men's restroom and one women's restroom," Walker said.
Council member Gary Crews said the city Recreation Commission and the information technology department are working to install cameras at the park and other recreation department facilities.
The park opened as Civitan Park in 1997 on land donated by the Dalton Civitan Club. In 2014, it was renamed for Harlan Godrey, a long-time Civitan Club member who was instrumental in the park's creation. City officials say the park's .375-mile track is the most popular place to walk in all of the city's parks and recreation facilities.
Council members also voted 4-0 to:
• Cancel a contract with H&H Exteriors Landscaping and Lawn Care for mowing at Dalton Municipal Airport. Airport Manager Andrew Wiersma said the company cannot meet the terms of the contract and has agreed to its termination.
• Apply for state and federal grants for capital improvements at the airport. The airport will apply for federal grants totaling $270,000, which would require a local match of $15,000. The airport is applying for a total of $341,250 in state funds, which would require a local match of $113,750.
• Apply for $59,000 for airport improvements from the Georgia Department of Transportation under the federal American Rescue Plan Act. This funding would require no local match.
• Rezone 3.17 acres at Brady Drive to high-density residential from medium-density, single-family residential and transitional residential. Ethan Calhoun, assistant planning director for the Northwest Georgia Regional Commission, which handles zoning for the city, said the rezoning would allow a developer to finish an existing subdivision.
• Rezone 0.34 acres on East Morris Street to rural residential from general commercial. Calhoun said the owner plans to build a single-family home on the property.
• Renew 131 alcoholic beverage licenses for 2022.
• Renew four pawnbroker licenses for 2022.
• Approve package beer licenses for Carniceria 18, 737 Riverbend Road; La Coronita, 1001 E. Morris St.; and 1 Stop Shop, 700 Redwine St.-suite 1; and package beer and wine licenses for Royal Foodmart #2, 1246 N. Thornton Ave.
The City Council will hold a meeting Monday at 6 p.m. in City Hall for a second public hearing on the city's proposed 2022 budget and is expected to vote on it then. That will be followed by a reception honoring council member Gary Crews, whose term ends Dec. 31.
