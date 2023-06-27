The Dalton City Council voted 3-0 at a recent meeting to approve a $212,800 agreement with The Surface Masters of Marietta to resurface the Lakeshore Park track.
Mayor David Pennington typically votes only if there is a tie, and council member Tyree Goodlett was absent.
The council members tabled that contract at their June 5 meeting while they explored whether the track could be used for competitions hosted by The Dalton Academy. That would require the track to have a special coating on top of the asphalt.
Parks and Recreation Department Director Caitlin Sharpe said after those discussions, The Dalton Academy will use the Lakeshore Park track as a practice facility and will hold its competitions at Dalton High School. Dalton Public Schools will spend about $100,000 to install practice facilities at Lakeshore Park for field events.
The council members also voted 3-0 to:
• Accept the terms and conditions of a $2.2 million grant from the state for improvements at Heritage Point Park, including the installation of synthetic turf on all 10 softball infields. The expected total cost of the project is $2.54 million, which will require a local match of about $337,500.
• Accept the terms and conditions of a $2.2 million grant from the state for Streetscape improvements to Pentz Street and Cuyler Street.
Streetscape includes the green decorative street signs found in the rest of downtown as well as moving overhead utilities underground, the planting of trees and improvements to water and sewer if needed.
• Double the administrative fee on all occupational tax accounts to $200.
City Attorney Terry Miller said the change was prompted by a study by the city administrator’s office and the city finance office.
“It was determined that the cost to maintain this program” justified the increase, according to Miller.
Miller said the fee has not been increased in several years and this may be the first time it has been increased.
• Approve changes to the unified zoning ordinance with Varnell and Whitfield County that are mandated by a law recently signed by Gov. Brian Kemp and deal with matters such as notification of rezoning requests and appeals of rezoning denials.
