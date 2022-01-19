A stormwater relief plan approved by Dalton City Council members could bring some relief to the area around West Hill Cemetery. But City Administrator Andrew Parker said it will likely take years to implement the plan.
The council members voted 4-0 Tuesday to approve a plan to control stormwater runoff in the area around the city-owned West Hill Cemetery, which is called the Walnut North Basin. Mayor David Pennington typically votes only if there is a tie.
"We have identified funding so far only for (the work in) the section in the cemetery itself," said Parker. "Money has been allocated from the 2015 Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax (SPLOST). We've got about $750,000 allocated for the cemetery improvements. Now that the council has approved this plan we can begin to identify funding sources for the next two phases of the plan, which will take us to Walnut Avenue."
Parker said the city plans an information meeting on the project in the first or second week of February with residents of the neighborhood.
Council member Steve Farrow asked why the council members were being asked to approve a plan before any meeting is held to gather public input.
Parker said all the council members were being asked to approve was the general concept and to authorize city staff to negotiate easements with property owners for any work that will need to be done on private property. He said the details of the plan could change. He said the council members will need to vote to accept any easements and to approve funding for any work beyond that already authorized in the cemetery.
In 2021 council members modified the city's stormwater management ordinance to allow work in drainage areas off the city right-of-way when necessary.
Parker said the city will not use eminent domain to acquire easements on private property, and that any work will be done with the cooperation of the owner.
Project Engineer Jackson Sheppard told the council members plans for the cemetery call for the installation of regenerative stormwater conveyances.
"This is a method of inline detention," he said. "It's a series of plunge pools that cascade on a slope."
Sheppard said this will reduce the rate of runoff and allow water to better be absorbed into the ground. He said the plan also calls for expanding current detention ponds in the cemetery as much as possible without imposing on graves. He said that portion of the project was approved by council members in November.
Sheppard said future plans include construction of a line that will divert water coming out of the cemetery away from properties on Ridge Street and McFarland Avenue. That system would run down to Valley Drive.
Sheppard said the work will require easements on private property at several points to connect existing drainage systems to the planned new system and to fix failing drainage systems.
He said the current levels of service on the majority of the pipes in that area range from one year to five years. A one-year level of service means that on average once a year a rainfall will exceed the pipe's capacity. He said the planned work will increase the level of service on all the pipes from 10 years to up to 150 years depending on the location.
Farrow asked what would happen if some property owners won't give the city an easement to work on their property. Parker said those property owners would have to continue to deal with the effects of stormwater runoff, including possible erosion of their property.
