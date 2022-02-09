A partnership between the city of Dalton and two private businesses is expected to help reduce flooding and stormwater runoff on Riverbend Road and the area around it.
On Monday, the City Council voted 4-0 to approve a memorandum of understanding with Staten Enterprises and North Georgia Radio Group to enlarge the pipes and upgrade the stormwater system on Riverbend Road. Mayor David Pennington typically votes only if there is a tie.
City Administrator Andrew Parker said under the agreement Staten Enterprises will pay for the pipe, and the city Public Works Department will perform the work.
“The existing capacity issue was identified during the due diligence phase of the new construction of a commercial project,” Public Works Department Assistant Director Megan Elliott told council members. “The city Public Works Department as well as the owner of the property, Staten Enterprises, and the owner’s engineer reviewed the area and determined that the existing infrastructure was undersized.”
The plan will reduce the flow of water onto the property as well as reduce the amount of water on the road during heavy rains, she said.
“This project will aid a business expansion as well as addressing a public safety issue with the standing water in the roadway,” she said.
The council members also voted 4-0 to approve:
- Reducing the speed limit on Morris Street from Glenwood Avenue to Henderson Street to 25 mph from 35 mph.
- A $3,750 agreement with MBA Consulting Engineers of Canton to evaluate the heating and air conditioning system in City Hall.
- An agreement not to exceed $25,000 with BION Security of Dacula to help the city install networking equipment on its information technology system.
Council members also heard a presentation from Margaret Thigpen, director of tourism for Dalton and Whitfield County, who directs the Dalton Area Convention and Visitors Bureau (CVB) and the Dalton Convention Center. Thigpen briefed members on tourism-related activities in 2021 and plans for 2022.
“Our goal is to bring outside visitors into our community to utilize all of our economic engines, which are the convention center, our parks and recreation, to stay in our hotels, to shop in our shops, buy gas, dine in our restaurants,” she said.
Thigpen said the CVB has eight billboards on I-75 and has placed ads for the Greater Dalton area in magazines such as Southern Living and newspapers such as USA Today.
Thigpen said the CVB brought in 11 new events and groups in 2021.
“That’s pretty amazing,” she said, adding the CVB has already landed several new events and groups for 2022, including the Antique Bottle Show, and is working on more.
“We are constantly working on bringing in new groups throughout the year,” she said.
She noted the convention center will host country music star Travis Tritt on April 22 and Southern rock groups The Marshall Tucker Band and 38 Special on April 23. Both concerts are promoted by Ringgold’s Hometown Promotions, which Thigpen said has two more nights reserved at the convention center this year.
Also during the meeting, Hamilton Health Care System President and CEO Jeff Myers recognized the city and several city employees who volunteered at Hamilton Medical Center during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic last year, easing the burden on hospital workers.
