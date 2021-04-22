Dalton City Council approves street naming for Tony Ingle

The Dalton City Council voted 4-0 Monday to rename the section of Dug Gap Battle Road from its intersection with College Drive to its intersection with Battlefield Parkway as Tony Ingle Parkway, after the late Dalton State College basketball coach.
Ingle coached the Dalton State Roadrunners to the 2015 men’s NAIA national championship and was named the NAIA’s basketball coach of the year in 2017. Ingle, a star basketball player at North Whitfield High School and what was then Dalton Junior College, also coached Kennesaw State University's basketball team to an NCAA Division II national championship.
A ceremony was held earlier in the day outside the Dalton Convention Center to honor Ingle, who passed away in January, and announce the renaming of the street.
Council members also voted 4-0 to:
• Approve an agreement of up to $269,560 with Arcadis U.S., which has offices across the United States, to help the city develop a stormwater infrastructure strategy. Arcadis will help the city look at ways to reduce flooding and erosion caused by stormwater, identify new projects needed to control stormwater and help find sources to fund those projects.
• Approve a $43,070 agreement with Croy Engineering of Chattanooga for surveying, appraisal and land acquisition negotiation needed to remove obstructions to the approach to the runway at Dalton Municipal Airport. That money will be reimbursed to the city by the Georgia Department of Transportation and the Federal Aviation Administration.
• Renew the agreement with Emcor Services of Smyrna for maintenance of the heating and air conditioning system in the building at 100 S. Hamilton St. for one year for $3,780. That building, which houses the Greater Dalton Chamber of Commerce and the Carpet and Rug Institute, is owned by the city.
