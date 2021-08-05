Dalton City Council approves studies of West Hill Cemetery, part of effort to control stormwater

City of Dalton officials say planned improvements to two stormwater basins inside West Hill Cemetery will not reduce the space available for burials.
Dalton Communications Director Bruce Frazier said any new stormwater controls "will be installed in areas that are not suitable for nor reserved for burials, (such as) hillsides, narrow strips of land, etc."
The two stormwater basins are on the east side of Evans Whitener Drive.
The City Council voted 3-0 Monday to:
• Approve a $3,800 agreement with Lewis & Associates Land Surveying of Chattanooga to perform a topographic survey of the cemetery.
• Approve a $3,400 agreement with Geo-Hydro Engineers of Kennesaw to use underground radar to look for buried utility lines and unmarked graves and to perform tests to see how quickly water passes through the soil.
Mayor David Pennington typically votes only if there is a tie.
In March, the City Council approved an agreement of up to $68,625 with Arcadis U.S., which has offices across the United States, for a study of the Walnut North drainage basin, which starts at West Hill Cemetery and runs south to Walnut Avenue. The study will look at things such as creating retention ponds and upgrading existing stormwater pipes to reduce flooding in the residential neighborhoods.
At Monday's meeting, Public Works Department Project Manager Megan Elliott told council members the agreements with Lewis & Associates and Geo-Hydro Engineers are part of that study. Both contracts will be funded from the 2015 Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax (SPLOST).
"This is going to be a really, really unique project," said Pennington. "I think it's going to make this whole area look better as well as holding back that stormwater."
