Dalton City Council asked to consider an increase in pension payments

It has been 15 years since those receiving a pension from the city of Dalton have received a cost-of-living adjustment (COLA) in their pension payments, according to Gary Hill, chairman of the city's pension board.
"Fifteen years is a long time," Hill told members of the Dalton Finance Committee on Thursday. The Finance Committee consists of the members of the City Council.
"With the way inflation has been going up, we think it is time for a COLA increase," he said.
The pension board has requested a 3% increase.
Inflation has been growing at an increasing rate all year. The consumer price index surged 6.2% from a year ago in October, the most since December 1990. Core inflation, which removes food and energy, increased 4.6%, the fastest gain since August 1991.
Hill said the proposed increase would cost about $328,000 over 10 years. About half of that would be paid by the city and about half by Dalton Utilities, which also has employees covered by the pension plan.
The city closed the pension plan in July 2002 and all employees hired by the city or by Dalton Utilities since then are covered by a defined contribution plan similar to a 401(k) in which employees can put in a share of their paycheck in each pay period and the employer puts in some matching funds. Employees hired before the pension plan was closed can retire with a full pension at age 65 and five years of service or age 55 and 25 years of service.
The Whitfield County Board of Commissioners closed the county's pension plan to new employees in February 2016. Murray County closed its pension plan in November 2013. In both counties, employees hired after those dates are covered by a defined contribution plan.
Hill said one reason there have been no pension increases in 15 years is the city and the pension board were working to get the pension fully funded. In 2007, the pension was only about 60% funded. It is now 95% funded, and he said with the pension better funded the pension board members feel better about asking for an increase. Increasing payments would tend to draw the pension fund down faster.
Council members were receptive to the proposal but said they need more time to study it. One concern was the pension board's estimates of the cost are based on no other changes to the pension plan. But council members are considering a pay increase as part of their 2022 budget, which they are now working on. Mayor David Pennington has said that increase will be "pretty significant." But he said the council members haven't decided on an exact number. Pension payments are tied to pay, so increasing employee pay could increase future liabilities for the pension plan.
Council member Gary Crews said the council members also need to consider any COLA in connection with any changes they make to retiree healthcare. Retirees covered by the pension plan can remain on the city's health insurance until they reach 65 and are eligible for Medicare. But council members are looking at placing retirees in a health reimbursement arrangement (HRA).
Under an HRA, retirees would be given a tax-free payment for health expenses. They could use that to purchase health insurance in the private market. If the health insurance is less than their HRA payment, they could use the remainder to pay for qualified health expenses, such as their co-pays and deductibles.
"I think a COLA would be a good idea," said Crews. "But we need to make sure that we don't give our retirees a COLA and then make changes to health coverage that would leave them worse off."
Council members have asked the city's actuary to look at what impacts the COLA and the proposed pay increase would have on the pension plan and expect answers in the next week.
Pennington said the COLA won't be on the agenda for this Monday's council meeting.
"We need to gather more information before we make a decision," he said.
