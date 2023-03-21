Dalton City Administrator Andrew Parker told City Council members Monday that after lengthy negotiations the city and the owners of property at 312 W. Waugh St. at the intersection of Waugh and Thornton Avenue remain far apart on a purchase price for the site.
The city plans a stormwater control project that involves the property, which is currently the site of a DUI school. Parker said the consultants designing the project say it will not accomplish what city officials want without the site.
The council members voted 4-0 to authorize the city attorney to petition Superior Court to begin eminent domain proceedings on the property. Mayor David Pennington typically votes only when there is a tie.
Eminent domain allows government to take property for public purposes. Both sides would present data to a judge, who would decide what the fair market value of the property is, which the city would have to pay.
The attorney for the property’s owners, Linton Johnson of Rome, spoke to council members at a previous meeting. He said the owners have been operating the DUI school at that site for some 20 years and don’t want to lose it. He said they understand eminent domain, but there is some question about what would be a “just and adequate compensation” for what he described as a prime location.
City Attorney Terry Miller said the city will attempt to continue negotiations with the owners.
The council members also voted 4-0 to:
• Create a no-parking zone on both sides of Benton Street from 500 feet north of the Hawthorne Street intersection to 1,110 feet north of the intersection for the northbound lane and 500 feet north of the Hawthorne Street intersection to 960 feet north for the southbound lane.
• Create a no-parking zone on the southbound lane of Jones Street from the Tyler Street intersection to 265 feet south of that intersection.
• Approve a corrective action plan for stormwater issues at 907 Hardwick Circle. The plan will require a temporary construction easement on private property at that site.
• Amend a construction agreement with Hammond Creek Township, which is building a mixed use project in the city’s tax allocation district (TAD) near the bypass to move the completion date from Dec. 31, 2024, to Oct. 31, 2025.
The Township at Hammond Creek is a joint venture development of RH Ledbetter Properties and Charles Williams REIC, both of Rome, and Hammond Creek Capital of Dalton. The Township at Hammond Creek is the first phase of a planned 92-acre development that would contain single-family housing, multifamily housing, commercial and retail.
TADs freeze the value at which a property can be taxed for general revenue. Taxes collected on additional value created by improvements to the property are dedicated to pay for infrastructure, public artwork or other amenities to attract a developer or developers to that area.
Voters in 2014 gave the City Council the authority to create TADs. The City Council has created four TADs. The others are the downtown business district, the area around Dalton Mall and the West Walnut Avenue/Market Street area.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.