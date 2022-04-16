The Dalton City Council meets Monday at 6 p.m. in City Hall. The agenda was not finished at press time. But Mayor David Pennington said council members will likely vote to award a construction management contract for the planned aquatics center at James Brown Park.
Council members voted in February to amend the city’s contract with Dalton’s KRH Architects to design the aquatics center at the 36-acre James Brown Park at 904 Civic Drive and to increase the budget to $23 million from $20 million. The center will be built on the northeast end of the campus at the corner of Avenue C and Mitchell Street.
Council members had announced in March 2021 plans to build an aquatics center on land near Dalton Mall but could not reach an agreement with the owners of the property.
The aquatics center is expected to have a 50-meter, competition-sized swimming pool as well as a 25-yard by 25-yard multipurpose pool that could be used for physical therapy. The city will keep the outdoor pool at the John Davis Recreation Center, which is also in James Brown Park and is scheduled for renovation this summer.
The aquatics facility will include spectator seating for between 900 and 1,000 as well as a separate seating area with approximately 500 seats for swimmers. Council members have said the aquatics center will host swimming competitions for local schools. They also hope it will host regional USA Swimming events.
Plans call for the competition pool to have a Myrtha stainless steel pool liner, which is said to create a very “fast pool.”
Plans call for the renovated rec center to host basketball and swimming as well as general recreation, with rooms for meetings and events. The skate park at the park will also remain, as will the Ronnie Nix Soccer Complex, with two artificial turf fields.
The rec center will be renovated with about $4.1 million from the four-year, $66 million Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax (SPLOST) approved by voters in May 2020.
The aquatics center will be built with a mixture of funds from $21 million in bonds issued by the city last year and its fund balance.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.