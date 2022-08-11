Dalton City Administrator Andrew Parker said he expects the City Council to hold work sessions, open to the public, on an overhaul of the city charter this fall.
"The General Assembly will have to finalize any charter overhaul through local legislation," he said. "So we would need to get it to them before the next session starts (in January 2023)."
The City Council asked Parker and City Attorney Terry Miller last November to go over the charter with a focus toward a complete overhaul. Parker said city officials have been waiting to get the Local Option Sales Tax (LOST) negotiations, which were just completed, and the service delivery agreement discussions, which must be finalized by the end of October, behind them to schedule the work sessions.
"Our prior city attorney, Jim Bisson, had actually started one (a charter revision) several years ago," Parker said. "He was the city attorney for around 20 years, so he really had a good understanding of how the city works."
Parker said Bisson's draft is the starting point for charter revision discussion.
Officials have said it isn't clear when the last full revision of the charter was made, but it appears to have been at least 60 years ago.
"The issue is that a lot of our operating practices don't exactly match the charter," Parker said. "It's very dated, and there's a lot of cleanup needed. For example, in the public works arena, there are references to city residents paying for their share of road resurfacing based on their road frontage, and it talks about this old technique that was used to pave roads that hasn't been used in about 50 years. There are some references to the hiring and firing of some city employees that say some of our commissions have that role and some references that the City Council has that role, so we need to clean that up to make it clear."
The council members said they want to clarify the role of the city's various commissions — such as the recreation commission and the Public Safety Commission — and to look at the possibility of switching to a city manager form of government from a city administrator form of government.
"There's been a long discussion about the form of government, whether it should remain a city administrator or whether it should move to a city manager," said Parker. "That's a decision for the elected officials to make."
City Council members have discussed switching to a city manager a number of times during the last 20 years but those discussions never resulted in a major push for change.
While there is no strict distinction between the two, city managers typically have the power to hire and fire department heads while city administrators do not.
Mayor David Pennington said he is eager to move forward with the process.
