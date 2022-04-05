Members of the Dalton City Council said Monday the creation of a code enforcement office does not mean they were unhappy with the performance of the Dalton Police Department, which has handled code enforcement since 2009.
“I don’t know that that is the most efficient use of our police officers,” said council member Annalee Harlan, who is a member of the city Public Works Committee, which oversees code enforcement.
“Police officers will still have the ability to enforce building code violations if they see an issue,” she said. “This will give us some individuals who will focus solely on code enforcement.”
The council members voted 4-0 Monday to move code enforcement from the police department to a code enforcement office under the city administrator’s office. Mayor David Pennington typically votes only if there is a tie.
City officials said the police officers assigned to code enforcement have that as their primary duty but they still have duties as patrol officers. The city plans to hire code enforcement officers who will focus solely on that task. The police officers now assigned to code enforcement will be moved to unfilled positions in the police department and the funding for their positions will be used to pay the new code enforcement officers, so the change will be budget neutral.
“This will be more efficient,” said council member Tyree Goodlett, who is also a member of the Public Works Committee. “This police department has a lot of other things to worry about. These people will only be involved in code enforcement.”
The city eliminated its building inspector’s office in 2009, following the Great Recession, in a budget-cutting move, and transferred code enforcement to the police department.
Council members also voted 4-0 to change the city charter to allow the city to lease city properties for up to 25 years. City Attorney Terry Miller said because this involves a change to the charter, the council will have to vote twice. The council is expected to hold the second vote on the change at its Monday, April 18, meeting.
Currently the city can lease properties for up to five years.
In December, the council asked the local delegation to the Georgia legislature to introduce local legislation to increase the number of years the city could lease city property. On Monday, Miller said after discussion with the legislature’s general counsel he had determined the city could make that change by changing the city charter.
Miller said the discussion about expanding the time period the city can lease property first came up in discussions about the Dalton Municipal Airport. He said building new hangars and other structures at the airport is expensive, and no one is willing to make that sort of investment if they can lease the property underneath the structure for only five years.
In December, city officials listed the other properties they are looking at leasing longer than five years as:
• The former Emery Street School, at 110 Emery St., now occupied by the Emery Center, an African-American heritage and multicultural center.
• The former city hall at the corner of King Street and Pentz Street, currently the office of Engineered Floors founder Bob Shaw.
• The former fire station at 210 N. Pentz St., now the home of the Dalton Little Theatre.
• The former post office at 100 S. Hamilton St., now home to the Carpet and Rug Institute and the Greater Dalton Chamber of Commerce.
