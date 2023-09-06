Dalton City Council members voted 3-0 on Tuesday to set the city's 2023 property tax rate at 1.936 mills, down from 2.207 mills in 2022.
Mayor David Pennington typically votes only if there is a tie and one council seat is currently unfilled.
This was the rollback rate needed to cancel gains from reassessments of property. The rate is expected to collect $8.7 million, up from $8.1 million in 2022 due to growth in the tax digest.
Dalton Chief Financial Officer Cindy Jackson said the tax digest grew by $797 million from 2022.
"Of that amount, $549 million was from the reassessment, and $248 million was from growth," she told the council members.
One mill equals $1 for every $1,000 of assessed property value. The city taxes at 100% of assessed value.
Pennington asked if 1.936 mills is the lowest the tax rate has ever been.
"I would have to check, but I would think so," said Jackson.
The Whitfield County Board of Commissioners voted last week to reduce the county’s maintenance and operations (M&O) property tax rate to 6 mills from 7.3 mills in 2022.
The City Council members also voted 3-0 to approve a $589,479 design-build contract with Armourco of Woodstock for the Valley Drive channel stabilization project. This is part of the multi-phase North Walnut Drainage improvement project.
The council members also voted 3-0 to approve:
• A request by Chris James to rezone from transitional commercial to general commercial 0.16 of an acre at 923 S. Hamilton St. in Dalton to expand an automobile body shop.
• A request by Sandra Milton to rezone from heavy manufacturing to rural residential 0.46 of an acre on Lavert Drive in Dalton to allow a family member to build a single-family detached dwelling on the undeveloped land.
• A demolition and easement agreement to remove an abandoned and dilapidated sign at 915 Market St. Such agreements give the city easements to enter the properties and demolish or take down such signs. The city will bill the property owner for the cost of the removal.
This is part of the city’s continuing effort to improve the appearance of West Walnut Avenue. That area is the entrance to the city from I-75.
City Administrator Andrew Parker said a crane is expected to be in the area Wednesday to remove signs the council members had previously agreed to take down. He said it is possible this sign could be removed at the same time.
• Appoint Assistant City Administrator Todd Pangle to the Walnut Avenue Gateway Corridor Design Review Board. Pangle will replace Parker. The board reviews plans for projects within the Gateway Corridor of West Walnut Avenue and Market Street to make sure they conform with regulations.
